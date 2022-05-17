Stories
J.P. Morgan's Quorum and Zcash

posted by martyb on Monday May 22, @11:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the I-don't-know-nuthin dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

http://www.tomshardware.com/news/jp-morgan-quorum-zcash-privacy,34477.html

The Zerocoin Electric Coin Company (ZECC), which developed the Zcash digital currency, announced a partnership with J.P. Morgan to integrate Zcash technology into the financial company's enterprise blockchain platform, Quorum.

Last year, Zcash was introduced as the first truly private digital currency, also called by its founders the "HTTPS for money." The high degree of privacy is afforded by recent breakthroughs in cryptographic technologies called "zero knowledge proofs." The privacy of the payments and of the sender and receiver is guaranteed mathematically. Only the fact that a transaction was made remains transparent to the network. Even the amount of the transaction remains private.

[...] J.P. Morgan's Quorum platform will implement Zcash's zero-knowledge security layer (ZSL) in the same way the Secure Socket Layer (SSL) protocol was implemented by websites in the early days of the internet to secure transactions. The ZSL layer will give Quorum the same privacy features of Zcash, but it will also allow J.P. Morgan to scale down some privacy protections if necessary to comply with government regulations.

Zcash and Quorum.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @11:51PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @11:51PM (#513846)

    Hey JP, meet Wells-Fargo...

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 22, @11:53PM (1 child)

    by kaszz (4211) on Monday May 22, @11:53PM (#513848) Journal

    Isn't JP Morgan a slime company? why should we trust them?

    Zero knowledge, isn't that like uneducated people? :p

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @12:25AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @12:25AM (#513858)

    ...the same privacy features of Zcash, but it will also allow J.P. Morgan to scale down some privacy protections...

    Hilarious!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @12:42AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @12:42AM (#513864)

    Shalalala make lots of paper
    Nananana don't trip off haters
    Got my hair it's done, my nails they're done
    Swaggin' so on point
    All eyes are on me

  • (Score: 2) by jelizondo on Tuesday May 23, @12:54AM

    by jelizondo (653) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 23, @12:54AM (#513873)

    Trusting one of the most ancient and respect Establishment players to lead the charge against the establishment is like expecting King George III to lead the American Revolution.

    Stay away I tell you…

