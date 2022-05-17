The Zerocoin Electric Coin Company (ZECC), which developed the Zcash digital currency, announced a partnership with J.P. Morgan to integrate Zcash technology into the financial company's enterprise blockchain platform, Quorum.

Last year, Zcash was introduced as the first truly private digital currency, also called by its founders the "HTTPS for money." The high degree of privacy is afforded by recent breakthroughs in cryptographic technologies called "zero knowledge proofs." The privacy of the payments and of the sender and receiver is guaranteed mathematically. Only the fact that a transaction was made remains transparent to the network. Even the amount of the transaction remains private.

[...] J.P. Morgan's Quorum platform will implement Zcash's zero-knowledge security layer (ZSL) in the same way the Secure Socket Layer (SSL) protocol was implemented by websites in the early days of the internet to secure transactions. The ZSL layer will give Quorum the same privacy features of Zcash, but it will also allow J.P. Morgan to scale down some privacy protections if necessary to comply with government regulations.