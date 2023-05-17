from the End-of-an-Era dept.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/switzerland-votes-phase-nuclear-energy-121710224.html
Swiss voters have backed government plans to replace the power from ageing nuclear reactors with renewable energy.
A total of 58.2 per cent of voters supported the phaseout of nuclear energy in a binding referendum on Sunday. Under the Swiss system of direct democracy, voters have the final say on major policy issues.
The plan will provide billions of pounds in subsidies for renewable energy, ban the construction of nuclear plants and decommission the country’s five existing ones, which produce about a third of the country’s electricity.
[...] The move echoes efforts across Europe to reduce dependence on nuclear energy and has been in the making following Japan’s Fukushima disaster in 2011. Germany has announced it will close all nuclear plants by 2022 and Austria banned it decades ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @01:20AM (7 children)
... to see that the left still has its anti-science (nuclear power, GMOs, and vaccines bad) contingent.
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Tuesday May 23, @01:38AM (1 child)
I blame Mr. Einstein:
-- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Why_Socialism%3F [wikipedia.org]
-- https://daily.jstor.org/albert-einstein-the-anti-racist/ [jstor.org]
-- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Einstein [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @02:21AM
(Score: 3, Touché) by Lagg on Tuesday May 23, @01:43AM (2 children)
Favoring renewable energy is anti-science?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @02:09AM (1 child)
No, pay attention:
Seem familiar?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @02:15AM
Nuclear energy is a science; coal is a technology; renewables are a sad.
(Score: 3, Funny) by kaszz on Tuesday May 23, @01:45AM
There certainly are nuclear technology that can be safe and efficient. The problem is people, especially the type of the MBA, PHB, sales, marketing, managers etc. As long as they are in the loop, it won't be safe. And then screening of engineers that "I'm just going to test.." Chernobyl.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday May 23, @02:24AM
I haven't noticed that nuclear power is either left or right.
Are you saying that nuclear power is "good"? I don't really think you can make a case for that. Nuclear power is better than no power. Our civilization would have to be rebuilt to cope with no power. Nuclear power is arguably better than coal power, at least it's not dumping tons of pollutants into the atmosphere 24/7/365. But, it's hard to make a case that nuclear is "good". The US, Russia, and Japan each has a history of nuclear accidents. The accidents are far to damned serious to shrug off. The next accident COULD cost a million lives, and make an entire state uninhabitable for the foreseeable future.
Nuclear power is not the best of all possible alternatives. The best alternative really is renewable. We don't yet have the technology to harvest power reliably out of the air, but it's coming. Solar panels have been around for most of my life now. The first ones were little more than novelties, really. Big, clunky, ugly panels that could keep a lead-acid battery charged, most of the time, unless you had three or four cloudy days in a row. Today, they are getting more efficient, and a lot less ugly. Not to mention, a lot cheaper. Whether it takes another twenty years, fifty, or a hundred years, one day, renewables will be about all there is.
And, THAT is a "good thing". All the power you want or need, with zero pollution. No crap running into the sea, nothing blowing in the wind, then falling on your head with the rain. No poisons in the ground, waiting to be harvested with your garden vegetables. And, best of all, no radiation mutating your kids and the wildlife into unrecognizable creatures from your worst nightmares. Just clean, pure energy, at your fingertips.
Maybe I'm a little overly optimistic, but I think you'll admit that "the best of all possible worlds" would have zero pollutants from any energy source. That isn't happening in my lifetime, and probably not in any Soylentil's lifetime - but that doesn't mean it can never happen.
Salutes to all the people who are helping such a future to happen.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday May 23, @01:29AM
At least, the Swiss have the best kind of landscape when it comes to storing renewable energy. And they're really good at digging caves and tunnels to hide that mess from view. But there's a whole season that's not highly friendly to Solar, and wind has to be carefully located...
I suspect the French nukes will be happy to supply for shortfalls, like they often supply the UK and Germany.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Tuesday May 23, @01:34AM (2 children)
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Tuesday May 23, @01:44AM (1 child)
from the article:
...and yet it passed somehow. Smells fishy to me!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by kaszz on Tuesday May 23, @01:51AM
Crowd sourcing without qualification at its finest.. :p
(Score: 1) by idiot_king on Tuesday May 23, @02:28AM
Nuclear is a relic of the age where destroying entire cities with a bomb and poisoning their people with radiation would win you the title of "the good guys." That's the only reason why nuclear energy was even sought after in the first place: it was research meant to produce weapons of war. Nothing else.
We're done with it. Fukushima and Chernobyl both proved that nuclear's only use is ruining land and sea.
Wind and solar only, thank you very much.
