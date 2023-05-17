from the lack-of-future-taxpayers dept.
Onuki, a 31-year-old salesman, is headed to the train station to catch the 12:24 a.m. train, the last one of the night, back to his home in Yokohama. The train will quickly fill up with other professional working men.
At about 1:30 a.m., after having made a pit stop at a convenience store to grab a sandwich, Onuki arrives home. When he opens the bedroom door, he accidentally wakes his wife, Yoshiko, who just recently fell asleep after working an 11-hour day. She chides him for making too much noise and he apologizes.
Then, with his food still digesting and his alarm set for 7 a.m., he creeps into bed, ready to do it all again tomorrow.
Over the past two decades, stories like the Onukis' have become commonplace in Japan. Young couples are fighting to make relationships work amid a traditional work culture that expects men to be breadwinners and women to be homemakers. It's a losing battle. Many newlyweds are forced to watch their free time disappear, surrendering everything from the occasional date night to starting a family.
The daily constraints have made for a worrisome trend. Japan has entered a vicious cycle of low fertility and low spending that has led to trillions in lost GDP and a population decline of 1 million people, all within just the past five years. If left unabated, experts forecast severe economic downturn and a breakdown in the fabric of social life.
"Adult diapers have outsold baby diapers in Japan for the last six years."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @02:54AM
New and exciting social
woesprogress! Virgin [japantimes.co.jp] otaku [livechart.me] fujoshi [rocketnews24.com]/BL [thedailybeast.com] freeter/NEETs [jpninfo.com] and hikikomori [cnn.com]. And don't forget government-approved [animenewsnetwork.com] moe ("purest form of love") [japantimes.co.jp] lolicon [bbc.com] herbivore [npr.org] hentais [blogspot.com].
These trends are coming to rU.S., Brittania, everywhere! Free vasectomies for all [independent.co.uk]! Instant dollar store sex change [wikipedia.org]! Robots taking all jobs [nytimes.com]! The end goal is a virtual reality [youtube.com] fueled welfare pleasure state [theatlantic.com]! Humanity 2.0 [wikipedia.org]!!!
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by idiot_king on Tuesday May 23, @03:53AM
...I hate to say it, but the days of isolationism for Japan are over. They MUST accept outside help (i.e., migrants) if they want to continue their lifestyles and keep their culture or they will have a complete collapse. There's just no two ways around it. Citizenship is nigh impossible to get in Japan, even permanent residence, and if they value their own livelihood they're going to have open their doors for foreigners. There's nothing they can do. Unless they have a deathwish, of course.
Reply to This