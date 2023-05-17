With the public charging infrastructure for electric cars expanding apace and Tesla Superchargers popping up like mushrooms, the concept of driving a few hundred miles in an EV is no longer as absurd a suggestion as it was just a couple of years ago. But ten thousand miles across Europe and central Asia? Come on now.

That's exactly what Chris Ramsey of Plug In Adventures plans to do, entering an all-electric Nissan Leaf in the 2017 Mongol Rally charity run. It's the first time an electric vehicle has entered the event.

The Mongol Rally for those new to the name is an adventure-based (i.e. you win just by finishing) drive from Goodwood Circuit near Chichester to Ulan-Ude in Siberia. That's nearly 7,000 miles as the crow flies, or as Google Maps plots a direct course. The rally organisers reckon that most cars will follow a 10,000-mile scenic route that takes in large parts of Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

[...] Of course as much as the inherent simplicity and drivability of an EV lends itself to an event like this, keeping the battery charged surely poses a problem, right? Wrong according to Ramsey. He expects to cover around 90 miles a day, charging overnight from either domestic or dedicated outlets he has already plotted along his route. Thirty minute top-ups from 22kW fast chargers located along the less remote parts of the route will let him head off-piste and smell the daisies.