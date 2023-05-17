from the juggling++ dept.
Astronomers have confirmed the orbital period for the outermost known exoplanet orbiting TRAPPIST-1: TRAPPIST-1h:
Scientists using NASA's Kepler space telescope identified a regular pattern in the orbits of the planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system that confirmed suspected details about the orbit of its outermost and least understood planet, TRAPPIST-1h.
[...] Astronomers from the University of Washington have used data from the Kepler spacecraft to confirm that TRAPPIST-1h orbits its star every 19 days. At six million miles from its cool dwarf star, TRAPPIST-1h is located beyond the outer edge of the habitable zone, and is likely too cold for life as we know it. The amount of energy (per unit area) planet h receives from its star is comparable to what the dwarf planet Ceres, located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, gets from our sun.
[...] The team calculated six possible resonant periods for planet h that would not disrupt the stability of the system, but only one was not ruled out by additional data. The other five possibilities could have been observed in the Spitzer and ground-based data collected by the TRAPPIST team.
TRAPPIST-1's seven-planet chain of resonances established a record among known planetary systems, the previous holders being the systems Kepler-80 and Kepler-223, each with four resonant planets.
Popular Mechanics reports:
An international team of astronomers has discovered three Earth-like exoplanets orbiting an ultra-cool dwarf star—the smallest and dimmest stars in the Galaxy—now known as TRAPPIST-1. The discovery, made with the TRAPPIST telescope at ESO's La Silla Observatory, is significant not only because the three planets have similar properties to Earth, suggesting they could harbor life, but also because they are relatively close (just 40 light years away) and they are the first planets ever discovered orbiting such a dim star. A research paper detailing the teams findings was published [May 2nd] in the journal Nature
"What is super exciting is that for the first time, we have extrasolar worlds similar in size and temperature to Earth—planets that could thus, in theory, harbor liquid water and host life on at least a part of their surfaces—for which the atmospheric composition can be studied in detail with current technology," lead researcher Michaël Gillon of the University of Liège in Belgium said in an email to Popular Mechanics.
[...] The fact that the planets are orbiting an ultra-cool dwarf star is significant for other reasons. Stars like TRAPPIST-1 have incredibly long lifetimes—longer than the current age of the universe—giving life plenty of time to take root. TRAPPIST-1 is roughly estimated to be between 1 and 10 billion years old, according to Gillon, and the star's life will continue for tens of billions of years..
A mere 40 light-years away and tens of billions of years for life to evolve still remaining? That's beyond ultracool (if we start a stroll toward it at 6km/h, will get there in about 55 billion years. So, if no warp drive available, maybe we should use a bicycle)
Temperate Earth-sized planets transiting a nearby ultracool dwarf star (DOI: 10.1038/nature17448)
Astronomers have observed enough planetary transits to confirm the existence of seven "Earth-sized" exoplanets orbiting TRAPPIST-1, an ultra-cool (~2550 K) red dwarf star about 39.5 light years away. Three of the exoplanets are located inside the "habitable zone" of their parent star. These three orbit from 0.028 to 0.045 AU away from the star:
Astronomers using the TRAPPIST–South telescope at ESO's La Silla Observatory, the Very Large Telescope (VLT) at Paranal and the NASA Spitzer Space Telescope, as well as other telescopes around the world, have now confirmed the existence of at least seven small planets orbiting the cool red dwarf star TRAPPIST-1. All the planets, labelled TRAPPIST-1b, c, d, e, f, g and h in order of increasing distance from their parent star, have sizes similar to Earth.
The exoplanets are presumed to be tidally locked. The six closest to TRAPPIST-1 have been determined to be rocky, while the seventh, TRAPPIST-1h, requires additional observations to determine its characteristics due to its longer orbital period.
Mass estimates for the planets range from 0.41 Earth masses (M⊕) to 1.38 M⊕. Radii range from 0.76 Earth radii (R⊕) to 1.13 R⊕.
Spitzer, Hubble, and other telescopes will continue to make observations of the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system, but the best data will likely come from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is scheduled to launch in late 2018. JWST will allow the atmospheres and temperatures of many exoplanets to be characterized, which will help to settle whether the "habitable zones" of red dwarf stars are actually hospitable.
Artist illustrations and data for the TRAPPIST-1 system compared to Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Earth.
Here's a website dedicated to the star.
Seven temperate terrestrial planets around the nearby ultracool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1 (DOI: 10.1038/nature21360) (DX)
The red dwarf strikes again with 42 observed solar flares. Back in February, NASA and ESO announced the discovery of three potentially habitable Earth-like exoplanets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. Astronomers analyzing data from the Kepler space telescope have observed energetic solar flares which they believe could make it less likely that the TRAPPIST-1 system could host life.
Frequent flaring in the TRAPPIST-1 system - unsuited for life? (arXiv:1703.10130)
Related: Probability of CME Impact on Exoplanets Orbiting M Dwarfs and Solar-like Stars (DOI: 10.3847/0004-637X/826/2/195) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @11:13AM
What matters is whether this resonance may be due to chance or not. For example, that is the gold standard of medical research, what the FDA requires, for new drugs. We need to to know if it is significant, ie a real effect. What is their reason to compare multiple models like this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @11:14AM
I believe they mean that TRAPPIST-1's seven-planet chain of resonances established a record among known planetary systems, the previous holders being the systems Kepler-80 and Kepler-223, each with four resonant planets.
