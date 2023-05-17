Stories
Gabbard, Perry Introduce Bill to Permanently End Warrantless Collection of Americans’ Emails

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Washington, DC—Reps. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Scott Perry (R-PA), both founding members of the Fourth Amendment Caucus, introduced legislation today to permanently codify protections on Americans’ privacy. Last month, the NSA announced it is ending its collection of Americans’ Internet communications that merely mention identifying terms for foreign targets, but are not to or from those targets, also known as "about" surveillance. The legislation introduced today would permanently codify this policy change into law. Gabbard and Perry, both veterans of the Iraq War, also co-chair the Post 9/11 Veterans Caucus.

Video of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s speech on the House floor is available here

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday May 23, @02:33PM

    by tangomargarine (667) on Tuesday May 23, @02:33PM (#514265)

    5 bucks says they ignore this one, too.

    "Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
