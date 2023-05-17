NASA's Juno spacecraft has completed its fifth science flyby (sixth total) of Jupiter:

NASA's Juno mission accomplished a close flyby of Jupiter on May 19, successfully completing its fifth science orbit. All of Juno's science instruments and the spacecraft's JunoCam were operating during the flyby, collecting data that is now being returned to Earth. Juno's next close flyby of Jupiter will occur on July 11, 2017, taking it over Jupiter's Great Red Spot.

NASA will hold a teleconference at 6:00 PM UTC (2 PM EDT, 11 AM PDT) on May 25th to discuss several papers published in Science and Geophysical Research Letters.

NASA's New Frontiers program has included the Juno, New Horizons, and OSIRIS-Rex missions so far. NASA is currently evaluating 12 proposals for the next New Frontiers mission, encompassing six themes: Comet Surface Sample Return, Lunar South Pole-Aitken Basin Sample Return, Ocean Worlds (Titan and/or Enceladus), Saturn Probe, Trojan Tour and Rendezvous, and Venus In Situ Explorer. One or more will be selected for a Phase A study in November.

