Prenda Law attorney John Steele has been disbarred by the Illinois Supreme Court:
After admitting to several criminal acts, including the operation of a piracy honeypot, Prenda Law attorney John Steele has now been disbarred by the Illinois Supreme Court. As a result, the troubled attorney will no longer be allowed to practice law in the state. While the decision doesn't come as a surprise, several victims of the trolling operation will welcome it with a smile.
Over the years, copyright trolls have been accused of involvement in various dubious schemes and actions, but there's one group that has gone above and beyond.
Prenda Law grabbed dozens of headlines, mostly surrounding negative court rulings over identity theft, misrepresentation and even deception. Most controversial was the shocking revelation that Prenda uploaded their own torrents to The Pirate Bay, creating a honeypot for the people they later sued over pirated downloads.
The allegations also raised the interest of the US Department of Justice, which indicted Prenda principals John Steele and Paul Hansmeier late last year. The two stand accused of running a multi-million dollar fraud and extortion operation.
A few weeks ago Steele pleaded guilty, admitting among other things that they did indeed use The Pirate Bay to operate a honeypot for online pirates. Following the guilty plea the Illinois Supreme Court, which started looking into the case long before the indictment, has now decided to disbar the attorney. This means that Steele no longer has the right to practice law.
Appeals Court Slams Prenda Law
Appeals Court: Shell Game Over, Prenda Law Must Pay Sanctions in Full
Prenda-Linked Copyright Trolling Lawyer Paul Duffy Dead at Age 55
Smut-Seeding Prenda Law Ringleader Told to Sell his House to Pay $2.9M Debt
Prenda's Paul Hansmeier Loses his Law License; Won't be Filing Bogus ADA Lawsuits for Now
Prenda Law "Copyright Trolls" Finally Getting Their Comeuppance
Indicted Prenda Lawyer Also Under FBI Investigation
Ars Technica brings us back to the Prenda Law Lawsuit saga with Appeals court slams Prenda Law's mass-copyright lawsuit strategy
The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit has dealt a blow to the legal strategy used by Prenda Law, a "copyright troll" that sued thousands of users over allegations of downloading porn movies over BitTorrent.
The decision is more than just another setback for Prenda, which has been on the defensive since last year when it was sanctioned for its conduct and referred to criminal investigators. It's a ruling from an appeals court against the joining of many defendants together in a single copyright lawsuit based on their use of BitTorrent. As such, it will likely have effects on other companies that are still active in the mass-lawsuit space, like Malibu Media.
The opinion goes on to use an analogy offered by Electronic Frontier Foundation lawyer Corinne McSherry, describing a casino blackjack table that has different players come and go over time. Two BitTorrent users who download a file months apart are like players at the same blackjack table at different times.
Prenda shell company AF Holdings previously argued that it should be allowed to sue more than 1,000 people in the same lawsuit, because they were all part of the same BitTorrent "swarm" sharing the same file, an adult movie called Popular Demand, over a 5 month period. The judges made clear that if AF Holdings identified users who were in the same swarm at the same time, it would have been amenable to joinder - but not otherwise.
So far; so good - outside of kneecapping the Prenda Lawyers; they have to keep pressing the case.
Ars Technica weighs in one more time, Appeals court: Shell game over, Prenda Law must pay sanctions in full.
Prenda Law sued thousands of people over allegations of illegally distributing adult movies before its business was brought to a crashing halt by a series of judicial sanctions. The lawyers behind Prenda—Paul Duffy, John Steele, and Paul Hansmeier—steadfastly maintained that those sanctions were unwarranted, and they appealed.
On Thursday, the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit became the first appeals court to weigh in on their arguments. It didn't think much of them. The first sentence of the 24-page opinion suggested where things were going to go. "The first rule of holes, according to an old saying, is to stop digging," wrote Chief Judge Diane Wood on behalf of the three-judge panel.
Will we finally see this troll put to bed?
Paul Duffy, an attorney for the Prenda Law, died on Monday, a Cook County Medical Examiner spokesperson said, adding that the cause of death is still pending and could take up to three months to confirm. The Madison Recorder noted that Duffy died at a Chicago hospital. He was 55.
Prenda made millions by suing Internet users for allegedly downloading porn illegally, banking on the fact that most of the people receiving its lawsuit threats would choose to settle rather than endure the cost and embarrassment of a lawsuit—even if they did nothing wrong. Duffy was considered a principal for Prenda Law, but he also worked closely with John Steele and Paul Hansemeier, who were affiliated with Prenda's litigation.
The Register reports
One of the key players in Prenda Law, a troll group that seeded smutty films onto file-sharing networks and then harassed the downloaders for payment, has been told he must sell his house and possessions to cover his creditors' bills.
In 2013 the civil courts found that Paul Hansmeier and two associates had set up Prenda Law with the intent of using copyright enforcement law to trawl pornography downloaders and make them pay for films the company had put online themselves.
The judge in that case delivered an epic Star Trek-themed smack down for the firm, telling the attorneys that they would "boldly probe the outskirts of law", but that their enterprise relied on deception and their lawyer had lied to the court.
The three were ordered to pay fines and damages that now stand at $2.9M, but they have prevaricated ever since. Hansmeier had filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, meaning he could pay off the amount in small increments from his salary.
But on Thursday, Minnesota Judge Kathleen Sanberg changed this [PDF][1] to Chapter 7, meaning he has to sell off all assets to pay his debt. That includes his house, any vehicles, and assets that can be found by the court.
[1] Link in article is to an intermediate page. The page content is also behind a script.
See our previous Prenda stories.
Also covered on Ars Technica which notes:
"Here, the debtor has a pattern and practice of dishonesty with the courts," US Bankruptcy Judge Kathleen Sanberg said during the Thursday hearing. She ordered Hansmeier to convert his Chapter 13 (wage earner's plan) bankruptcy filing to a Chapter 7 (liquidation). Under Chapter 13, Hansmeier could have paid his creditors much more slowly.
TechDirt reports:
Prenda Law's Paul Hansmeier, infamous for constantly scheming about ways to use the judicial process to [shake down] people for money and pompously overstating his own position (e.g., "welcome to the big leagues") has now lost his license to practice law.[PDF] The order from the Minnesota Supreme Court rather matter-of-factly lays out the claims against Hansmeier (amazingly, he seems to get off lightly given how much other stuff he did):
Hansmeier committed misconduct in the first matter by bringing a lawsuit for the sole purpose of conducting discovery to find the identity of others against whom claims could be made, making misrepresentations to the tribunal, filing articles of termination for a corporation that contained false statements. failing to comply with discovery requests, failing to pay attorney fees assessed against him, and transferring funds out of his law firm in order to avoid paying sanctions. In a second matter, Hansmeier committed misconduct by participating in the initiation of a lawsuit without a basis in law and fact, making false and misleading statements to the court, failing to pay attorney fees assessed against him by the court, and submitting to the court a financial statement that was false, misleading, and deceptive. In a third matter, Hansmeier committed misconduct by bringing a frivolous action for an improper purpose. And in a fourth matter, Hansmeier committed misconduct by testifying falsely during a deposition, bringing a frivolous claim, and perpetrating a fraud upon the court.
[...] Respondent Paul Robert Hansmeier is indefinitely suspended from the practice of law, effective 14 days from the date of this order, with no right to petition for reinstatement for 4 years from the effective date of his suspension.
Of course, when we last checked in with Hansmeier he was aggressively filing questionable ADA lawsuits, basically shaking down small retail stores for any possible violation of the ADA he could find.
[...] Hansmeier has now had his assets liquidated in bankruptcy and his law license taken away. What's next? Well, last we'd heard, it sounded like criminal charges were getting closer, so perhaps he has that to look forward to as well.
Previous copyright trolling, etc. by Prenda.
The surviving Prenda Law copyright trolls, Paul Hansmeier and John Steele, are finally in line to receive their just due. They have been arrested for running a multi-million dollar extortion scheme.
Ars reports:
The two lawyers were charged Wednesday with an 18-count indictment (PDF), describing allegations of fraud, perjury, and money laundering perpetrated between 2011 and 2014. The charges were unsealed and announced today and first reported by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Both Hansmeier, 35, and Steele, 45, were arrested earlier today before the indictment was made public.
"The defendants in this case are charged with devising a scheme that casts doubt on the integrity of our profession," said US Attorney Andrew Luger in a statement. "The conduct of these defendants was outrageous—they used deceptive lawsuits and unsuspecting judges to extort millions from vulnerable defendants. Our courts are halls of justice where fairness and the rule of law triumph, and my office will use every available resource to stop corrupt lawyers from abusing our system of justice."
The indictment explains how the defendants "used sham entities to obtain copyrights to pornographic movies—some of which they filmed themselves—and then uploaded those movies to file-sharing websites in order to lure people to download the movies."
I'm still laughing at the oxymoron "integrity of our profession" quoted in the article, but on the whole this is very good news. Two very crooked lawyers are likely headed to prison.
Porn copyright-trolling lawyer Paul Hansmeier, formerly of Prenda Law, is under investigation by the FBI in connection with his many lawsuits alleging violating the rights of the disabled to be served by businesses.
Specifically, the feds suspect that Mr. Hansmeier used the nonprofit organization the Disability Support Alliance (which he created) to enrich himself.
Hansmeier and former partner John L. Steele were indicted in December 2016 on federal fraud and perjury charges for Prenda Law's porn-trolling scheme.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday May 23, @03:39PM (1 child)
On occasion, justice is served in the US.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday May 23, @03:57PM
I'm laughing like that clown on the I.T. Crowd, pointing my finger and laughing and laughing and laughing....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sKJfzUxF6Y [youtube.com]
(WTF, someone made a 10 hour loop! Crazy!!)
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
