posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday May 23, @06:43PM
from the Bond.-James-Bond. dept.
Not much to say, other than Moore was the first Bond I came to know, and as such, is the first face I think of when I think of the Bond Character.
In remembrance, what was your favourite role that Moore played over the years, Bond or otherwise?
http://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-40018422
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @06:47PM
"Roger that."
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday May 23, @07:02PM
For the same reason, Sean Connery will always be Bond, James Bond for me.
No, Mr. Connery... i expect you to die.
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
(Score: 2) by Jeremiah Cornelius on Tuesday May 23, @07:03PM
I always better appreciate the Moore tenure in the franchise, by pretending I'm watching a "Saint" movie. They really work that way.
Moore was always great to watch, and not so very good an actor, as to be able to conceal the goodness in his actual nature. Much as Connery was unable to disguise that he's a bit of an asshole.
So, goodbye, old man. Your run was a pleasure. And remember: "Templar on the streets, Solo in the sheets."
You're betting on the pantomime horse...
