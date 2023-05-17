Stories
Elon Musk Says New Tesla Autopilot is 'Smooth As Silk'

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 24, @01:06AM   Printer-friendly
from the did-you-expect-something-different dept.
Software

Phoenix666 writes:

Next month, the electric car company's CEO revealed on Twitter, that a software update for Tesla's autopilot software will make the control algorithm "as smooth as silk."

The software update will be pushed out to all second-generation Teslas, known as HW2. These cars currently have fewer features than the first-generation cars, but are gradually catching up and have more sensors and computing power, so promise to be better in the long term.

In March the Autosteer speed limit for HW2 Teslas increased to 80 mph, and in May to 90 mph, which left the cars feeling "safe, but unpleasant" to drive, according to Musk. The new control algorithm, set to be rolled out next month, "is even safer, but super smooth."

[ n1: During this Twitter foray Musk also responded to a request for a Model 3 update; he said there will be no updates until deliveries begin in July. Earlier in the month Musk stated that the company is taking an "anti-selling" strategy on the Model 3 with no advertising or test-drives for the first six to nine months of production. This is apparently in part due to "confusion" that some people had, thinking the Model 3 is a replacement to the Model S. ]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @01:08AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @01:08AM (#514609)

    Smooth is bad. Resistance is good.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @01:39AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @01:39AM (#514617)

    Ok, it's smooth, I got it. I'm not sure I'd want to use it if I had it because of what it's not. If I'm operating a large mass travelling at high speeds, I need to be able to pay attention enough to keep in my lane. And I'd rather not have the computer do that for me seeing as how I still have to do everything else.

    But will Tesla clarify already that this is not a hand-off zero-attention-needed self-driving solution?

    I mean... what is the use case for this thing?

  • (Score: 1) by a-zA-Z0-9$_.+!*'(),- on Wednesday May 24, @02:21AM

    by a-zA-Z0-9$_.+!*'(),- (3868) on Wednesday May 24, @02:21AM (#514630)

    "This autopilot chops off even fewer heads per 1000 drivers than the last update!" [1]

    [1] https://www.treehugger.com/cars/tesla-driver-killed-autopilot-crash-would-still-be-alive-if-trailers-had-side-underride-guards.html [treehugger.com]

    Or how about, "This autopilot update provides you no greater safety from decapitation, but while you're alive, it's a dream to drive!"

    Why are press releases news stories anyway? Elon Musk's opinions are just hot stinky wind. This isn't even about a release - it's about a future release. An *opinion* about a future release that no one else can evaluate. Well I say "Nyah!"

