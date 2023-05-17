from the who? dept.
The UN's World Health Organization ponies up some $200 million a year for luxury travel, including first-class tickets and posh hotels – much more than it spends on combatting[sic] AIDS, tuberculosis, or malaria, the AP has revealed.
According to internal files obtained by the news agency, since 2013, the World Health Organization (WHO) has allocated $803 million for travel – approximately $200 million per year. The WHO's two-billion-dollar annual budget is made up of contributions made by 194 member countries, of which the US is the largest sponsor.
Last year, the WHO allocated just over $60 million to tackling malaria and $59 million to containing the spread of tuberculosis, while $71 million was spent on fighting AIDS and hepatitis. Programs aimed at containing certain diseases, such as polio, do get considerably larger funding, however, with $450 million allocated annually.
Though the organization has been struggling to achieve its goals, while at the same time appealing for more financing, its employees and top brass apparently do not shy away from booking first-class airline tickets and rooms in luxurious five-star hotels.
In particular, WHO Director-General Margaret Chan and Executive Director Bruce Aylward are first and second on the list of the agency's top spenders, according to a confidential 25-page analysis of the WHO's expenses seen by AP.
Source: https://www.rt.com/news/389198-who-travel-costs-report/
Additional Coverage: U.S. News & World Report
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @04:38AM
"Combatting" is correct.
archfeld on Wednesday May 24, @04:43AM
WHO is on first, FEMA is on second, and Congress consistently misses the entire game/flight.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTcRRaXV-fg [youtube.com]
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
cafebabe on Wednesday May 24, @05:25AM
Although the WHO's office in Rome closed at the end of 2011 [who.int], I heard that the restaurant on the top floor overlooked Rome's Colosseum and served amazing five course meals. Also, from the daughter of a WHO administrator in Zambia, the WHO paid first world salaries to third world workers - and they lived like kings.
Now is a good time to clear your cookies.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @05:34AM
How do you disperse and dispense treatment and verify service if you don't travel?
