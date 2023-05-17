from the 10-weeks-vacation dept.
Do you leave work behind when you physically move out of your workplace? Or do the texts, messages, emails keep pulling you back, monopolizing your life beyond work hours? Do you believe that this can get to a point where an individual eventually breaks down?
These questions were answered with a new French labour reform law enforced from January 1 2017. It requires French companies with more than 50 workers to guarantee their employees a "right to disconnect" from technology after office hours. Companies need to start discussions with employees to define their rights to ignore work related messages. If a deal cannot be reached, the company must publish a charter that would state the demands on, and rights of, employees out-of-hours.
[...] Other countries too have attempted to address the issue of out-of-office work stress. In Japan, Tokyo's governor has ordered strict monitoring of those working beyond 8pm. A German law forbids managers from contacting employees on vacation. South Korea, known for its gruelling work hours, launched a work-life balance campaign last year to encourage annual leaves.
But despite these examples, most remain skeptical of such a law being passed in other countries, especially the U.S., where long workweeks and foregone vacation time are the norm. In 2015, the French worked an average of 1,482 hours a year, while Americans worked about 1,790 hours. U.S. workers not just get less vacation time than their European counterparts but also end up using only 73% of it.
by bradley13 on Wednesday May 24, @06:41AM
"Do you believe that this can get to a point where an individual eventually breaks down?"
I damned near did... I was called in as a consultant to rescue a failing IT project a few years ago. Worked my buns off, was basically on-call 24/7, even on vacation, I worked at least an hour a day (plus being on call). To give you an idea what was going on: this was a live system in use 24/7; the software vendor didn't use version control; I caught them developing on the live production system. I still use snippets of their software as bad coding examples in my first-year programming courses. It was a caricature, it was so unbelievably awful. But in the end, the CIO of our customer refused to spend the money to replace the vendor and their software, so the best we could do was to steer the project to an acceptable stable state where things stopped crashing and mostly worked. I hope I never come so close to a personal meltdown as I did in that project. So that's the bad side of 24/7 availability and never disconnecting.
But there's a good side too: flexibility. Coming out of that project, I've learned to mark out times when I am not reachable. But on my own schedule. Just as an example: yesterday was good weather, so I spent all morning on a garden project at home; I then worked for my employer all evening. That's a great trade-off, and I would hate to lose that kind of flexibility to some sort of bureaucratic regulation.
Is a legislative solution possible? How do you differentiate between employee abuse and flexibility? In the end, it wasn't my employer that drove me nuts on that horrible project - it was my personal sense of responsibility, me wanting to pull a successful project from the jaws of failure. I really don't see how you can regulate this kind of thing, beyond requiring official "on-call" time to be compensated.
by BsAtHome on Wednesday May 24, @06:54AM
But this is the problem. Employers abuse the workers because most employees have a sense of responsibility. That is the problem here. In a perfect world, where nobody wants to take advantage of you, this would be good. However, the world is not perfect. Driving business means making profit. And profit, for many "big bosses", is the keyword, regardless any other considerations. If you go under, then there are others to replace you...
