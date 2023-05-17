In case you didn't know, The Quants Run Wall Street Now, or so says a headline in today's Wall Street Journal. Quant-run hedge funds now control the largest share (27 percent) of stock trading of any investor type, according to the article. That's up from 2010 when quant-based trading was tied with bank trades for the bottom share. Algorithm-based trading is, of course, the 'sine qua non' of hedge funds and has helped lift them to the top of the investing crowd. [...]

Guggenheim Partners LLC built what it calls a "supercomputing cluster" for $1 million at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California to help crunch numbers for Guggenheim's quant investment funds, says Marcos Lopez de Prado, a Guggenheim senior managing director. Electricity for the computers costs another $1 million a year.