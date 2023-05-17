from the algorithms-Я-us dept.
According to the Wall Street Journal (non-paywalled version), hedge funds run by quantitative analysts ("quants"), some of whom are utilizing supercomputers, are now dominating stock trading:
In case you didn't know, The Quants Run Wall Street Now, or so says a headline in today's Wall Street Journal. Quant-run hedge funds now control the largest share (27 percent) of stock trading of any investor type, according to the article. That's up from 2010 when quant-based trading was tied with bank trades for the bottom share. Algorithm-based trading is, of course, the 'sine qua non' of hedge funds and has helped lift them to the top of the investing crowd. [...]
Guggenheim Partners LLC built what it calls a "supercomputing cluster" for $1 million at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California to help crunch numbers for Guggenheim's quant investment funds, says Marcos Lopez de Prado, a Guggenheim senior managing director. Electricity for the computers costs another $1 million a year.
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Wednesday May 24, @07:54AM
And how many of these Quant funds have shown an ability to outperform the S&P 500 index, or perhaps the Nasdaq index, over 5 or 10 years?
Best thing I ever did 20 years ago was move all my 401(k) money out of managed funds and into SPDR and QQQ, and then forget about them.
Reply to This