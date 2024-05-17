Ke Jie tried to use a strategy he's seen AlphaGo use online before, but that didn't work out for him in the end. Jie should've probably known that AlphaGo must have already played such moves against itself when training, which should also mean that it should know how to "defeat itself" in such scenarios.

A more successful strategy against AlphaGo may be one that AlphaGo hasn't seen before. However, considering Google has shown it millions of matches from top players, coming up with such "unseen moves" may be difficult, especially for a human player who can't watch millions of hours of video to train.

However, according to Hassabis, the AlphaGo AI also seems to have "liberated" Go players when thinking about Go strategies, by making them think that no move is impossible. This could lead to Go players trying out more innovative moves in the future, but it remains to be seen if Ke Jie will try that strategy in future matches against AlphaGo.

Although Google hasn't mentioned anything about this yet, it's likely that both AlphaGo's neural networks as well as the hardware doing all the computations have received significant upgrades from last year. Google recently introduced the Cloud TPU, its second-generation "Tensor Processing Unit," which should have not only have much faster inference performance, but now it comes with high training performance, too. As Google previously used the TPUs to power AlphaGo, it may have also used the next-gen versions to power AlphaGo in the match against Ke Jie.