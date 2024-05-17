from the would-rather-play-go-fish dept.
A year after AlphaGo beat the top Go player Lee Sedol, it is facing the world's current top player Ke Jie in a set of three matches (AlphaGo played five matches against Lee Sedol and won 4-1). AlphaGo has won the first match, so Ke Jie must win the next two matches in order to defeat AlphaGo. Although AlphaGo beat Ke Jie by only half a point in this match, edging out an opponent by a small margin is a legitimate strategy:
Ke Jie tried to use a strategy he's seen AlphaGo use online before, but that didn't work out for him in the end. Jie should've probably known that AlphaGo must have already played such moves against itself when training, which should also mean that it should know how to "defeat itself" in such scenarios.
A more successful strategy against AlphaGo may be one that AlphaGo hasn't seen before. However, considering Google has shown it millions of matches from top players, coming up with such "unseen moves" may be difficult, especially for a human player who can't watch millions of hours of video to train.
However, according to Hassabis, the AlphaGo AI also seems to have "liberated" Go players when thinking about Go strategies, by making them think that no move is impossible. This could lead to Go players trying out more innovative moves in the future, but it remains to be seen if Ke Jie will try that strategy in future matches against AlphaGo.
Although Google hasn't mentioned anything about this yet, it's likely that both AlphaGo's neural networks as well as the hardware doing all the computations have received significant upgrades from last year. Google recently introduced the Cloud TPU, its second-generation "Tensor Processing Unit," which should have not only have much faster inference performance, but now it comes with high training performance, too. As Google previously used the TPUs to power AlphaGo, it may have also used the next-gen versions to power AlphaGo in the match against Ke Jie.
Along with the Ke Jie vs. AlphaGo matches, there will also be a match between five human players and one AlphaGo instance, as well as a "Pair Go" in which two human players will face each other while assisted by two AlphaGo instances. This intended to demonstrate how Go could continue to exist even after Go-playing AI can routinely beat human players.
Related Stories
Researchers from Google subsidiary DeepMind have published an article in Nature detailing AlphaGo, a Go-playing program that achieved a 99.8% win rate (494 of 495 games) against other Go algorithms, and has also defeated European Go champion Fan Hui 5-to-0. The researchers claim that defeating a human professional in full-sized Go was a feat expected to be achieved "at least a decade away" (other statements suggest 5-10 years). The Register details the complexity of the problem:
Go presents a particularly difficult scenario for computers, as the possible number of moves in a given match (opening at around 2.08 x 10170 and decreasing with successive moves) is so large as to be practically impossible to compute and analyze in a reasonable amount of time.
While previous efforts have shown machines capable of breaking down a Go board and playing competitively, the programs were only able to compete with humans of a moderate skill level and well short of the top meat-based players. To get around this, the DeepMind team said it combined a Monte Carlo Tree Search method with neural network and machine learning techniques to develop a system capable of analyzing the board and learning from top players to better predict and select moves. The result, the researchers said, is a system that can select the best move to make against a human player relying not just on computational muscle, but with patterns learned and selected from a neural network.
"During the match against [European Champion] Fan Hui, AlphaGo evaluated thousands of times fewer positions than Deep Blue did in its chess match against Kasparov; compensating by selecting those positions more intelligently, using the policy network, and evaluating them more precisely, using the value network – an approach that is perhaps closer to how humans play," the researchers said. "Furthermore, while Deep Blue relied on a handcrafted evaluation function, the neural networks of AlphaGo are trained directly from gameplay purely through general-purpose supervised and reinforcement methods."
The AlphaGo program can win against other algorithms even after giving itself a four-move handicap. AlphaGo will play five matches against the top human player Lee Sedol in March.
Google and Facebook teams have been engaged in a rivalry to produce an effective human champion-level Go algorithm/system in recent years. Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg hailed his company's AI Research progress a day before the Google DeepMind announcement, and an arXiv paper from Facebook researchers was updated to reflect their algorithm's third-place win... in a monthly bot tournament.
Mastering the game of Go with deep neural networks and tree search (DOI: 10.1038/nature16961)
Previously: Google's DeepMind AI Project Mimics Human Memory and Programming Skills
Previously: Google's AlphaGo Takes on South Korean Go Champion; Wins First Match
After a one day break following the second match, AlphaGo has defeated Go champion Lee Se-dol 9d for a third time, winning overall in the best out of 5 competition. From the BBC:
"AlphaGo played consistently from beginning to the end while Lee, as he is only human, showed some mental vulnerability," one of Lee's former coaches, Kwon Kap-Yong, told the AFP news agency.
[...] After losing the second match to Deep Mind, Lee Se-dol said he was "speechless" adding that the AlphaGo machine played a "nearly perfect game". The two experts who provided commentary for the YouTube stream of for the third game said that it had been a complicated match to follow. They said that Lee Se-dol had brought his "top game" but that AlphaGo had won "in great style".
Google DeepMind has won $1 million in prize money which will be donated to charities, including UNICEF and Go-related organizations.
GoGameGuru coverage for the second and third matches.
Mastering the game of Go with deep neural networks and tree search (DOI: 10.1038/nature16961)
[Lee Se-dol did triumph over AlphaGo in the 4th match. -Ed.]
AlphaGo Wins Game 5
AlphaGo played a much more balanced game of Go in Game 5 than in Game 4. During Game 4, AlphaGo was forced into a situation in which it had no good moves left to play against Lee Sedol, and "went crazy" as a result. InGame 5, AlphaGo initially made puzzling moves in the bottom right, and useless ko threats near the middle of the game, but it played a strong endgame.
In gogameguru.com's post-game review of Game 5 is an indication that AlphaGo still has a ways to go:
AlphaGo hallucinates
AlphaGo continued to develop the center from 40 to 46, and then embarked on a complicated tactic to resurrect its bottom right corner stones, from 48 to 58. Though this sequence appeared to be very sharp, it encountered the crushing resistance of the tombstone squeeze — a powerful tesuji which involves sacrificing two stones, and then one more, in order to collapse the opponent's group upon itself and finally capture it. This was a strange and revealing moment in the game.
Like riding a bike
Even intermediate level Go players would recognize the tombstone squeeze, partly because it appears often in Go problems (these are puzzles which Go players like to solve for fun and improvement). AlphaGo, however, appeared to be seeing it for the first time and working everything out from first principles (though surely it was in its training data). No matter where AlphaGo played in the corner, Lee was always one move ahead, and would win any race to capture. And he barely had to think about it.
[Continues.]
AlphaGo has won another 50 games against the world's top Go players, this time with little fanfare:
DeepMind's AlphaGo is back, and it's been secretly crushing the world's best Go players over the past couple of weeks. The new version of the AI has played 51 games online and won 50 of them, including a victory against Ke Jie, currently the world's best human Go player. Amusingly, the 51st game wasn't even a loss; it was drawn after the Internet connection dropped out. [...] Following its single game loss [in a match against Lee Sedol], DeepMind has been hard at work on a new and improved version of AlphaGo—and it appears the AI is back bigger, better, and more undefeated than ever. DeepMind's co-founder Demis Hassabis announced on Twitter yesterday that "the new version of AlphaGo" had been playing "some unofficial online games" on the Tygem and FoxGo servers under the names Magister (P) and Master (P). It played 51 games in total against some of the world's best players, including Ke Jie, Gu Li, and Lee Sedol—and didn't lose a single one.
That isn't to say that AlphaGo's unofficial games went unnoticed, though. Over the last week, a number of forum threads have popped up to discuss this mystery debutante who has been thrashing the world's best players. Given its unbeaten record and some very "non-human" moves, most onlookers were certain that Master and Magister were being played by an AI—they just weren't certain if it was AlphaGo, or perhaps another AI out of China or Japan. It is somewhat unclear, but it seems that DeepMind didn't warn the opponents that they were playing against AlphaGo. Perhaps they were told after their games had concluded, though. Ali Jabarin, a professional Go player, apparently bumped into Ke Jie after he'd been beaten by the AI: "He [was] a bit shocked... just repeating 'it's too strong.'"
Will there still be "Go celebrities" once DeepMind has finished mopping the floor with them and turned their attention elsewhere?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @01:11PM
what the hell?
it will exist even if most computers will beat the crap out of any go champion.
the point of checkers/chess/go/etc is to develop abstract thinking in humans, and many humans subsequently find them fun to play.
I know how to solve Rubik's cube, but I still solve it from time to time because I enjoy doing it (don't know why).
Obviously it would be problematic if 10 years from now people play go for money and they use computers to cheat, but that is unrelated to people who only play because they enjoy it, and they will keep the game alive.
I can barely wait for my oldest to be old enough to play go.
He's three now, and is starting to get into domino (we have a set with colourful trucks that's perfect for him).
We still play it, even though a computer could probably beat the crap out of any of us at domino (I've never actually played before playing with him).
Reply to This