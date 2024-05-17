from the all-your-data-are-belong-to-us. dept.
The Washington Post https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2017/05/23/google-now-knows-when-you-are-at-a-cash-register-and-how-much-you-are-spending/ reports that Google has talked retailers into sharing data from credit card transactions, which it will link to location and other data, to further enhance consumer profiling*.
The article says "Google for years has been mining location data from Google Maps in an effort to prove that knowledge of people's physical locations could "close the loop" between physical and digital worlds. Users can block this by adjusting the settings on smartphones, but few do so, say privacy experts.
This location tracking ability has allowed Google to send reports to retailers telling them, for example, whether people who saw an ad for a lawn mower later visited or passed by a Home Depot. The location-tracking program has grown since it was first launched with only a handful of retailers. Home Depot, Express, Nissan, and Sephora have participated."
* and erode privacy.
The article also makes it clear than consumers don't get to opt-out, if they even find out their data has been shared.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @02:03PM (1 child)
I don't think this is compatible with EU data protection laws. [wikipedia.org] And the EU has shown in the past that they don't hesitate going against big companies. So this will be a non-starter in the EU.
Of course given that I do all of my offline purchases with cash, good luck with determining my location that way.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Wednesday May 24, @02:11PM
Sweden is pretty much fully in the push for cashless, and others are following suit. There are lot of places there that will refuse cash transactions. Plus EU nations will ignore laws when it suits them, so you are in the same mess.
Fundamentally in the EU the government and agencies already have the data, so if they have a problem with this, it is more because they don't want Google competing with them. You are still stuck with the same problem, if not a worse one.
Thankfully the Germans seem to have brains, and are pretty much a cash heavy society and pro privacy. If things continue in the direction they are heading, I may end up moving there (not knowing German and finding a job are the stickers right now).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by riT-k0MA on Wednesday May 24, @02:04PM
Let's see them track a cash transaction.
Cash is still king.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Unixnut on Wednesday May 24, @02:04PM
This is one of the main reasons why I always pay in cash. Just insist on using cash, and resist electronic payments.
Alas, it is getting harder and harder to do so. In fact at one establishment they flat out refused cash, saying they don't accept it. I could pay by app, or plastic, neither of which I had on me. I will never shop there again, but I worry that with time it will become more common.
I already get evil eyes from the clerks when I don't take out plastic like they expect, because god forbid they actually have to do some work by opening the register and giving me change.
Thing is, I suspect Google pay for this data, so there will be an impetus from the store to force as many people into paying by card, so they get more money.
Hopefully the more people insist on cash, the less they will be able to start refusing cash transactions. I mean, damn, Bitcoin is better then plastic, because while they can track a particular Bitcoin account, they can't associate it to a person in a verifiable way, and even then, you can just get a new account.
