For the first time in 10 years, the Prime Minister said the terror threat had been raised to the highest possible level, from severe to critical, meaning an attack is "expected imminently".
[...] Mrs May also announced that troops would replace police officers at set-piece events including sports venues and concerts.
It will be the first time since 2003 – when the Government reacted to a plot to bring down an airliner – that troops are deployed on the streets.
[...] It is the first time Britain has been on maximum terrorist alert since 2007, when a blazing car loaded with gas canisters was driven into Glasgow Airport.
Source: The Telegraph
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @03:28PM
Very smart lady. This could win the election for her. Terrific!
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @03:38PM
What are the military going to do against civilian suicide bombers exactly?
Grishnakh on Wednesday May 24, @03:40PM
Nothing, it's security theater. But it makes people feel like the government is "doing something".
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @03:54PM
Does plastic explosive go off if it is shot?? I'm sure the bombers will use the best explosives possible so they do not accidentally explode!
Perhaps they can't afford to rig a deadman switch and can be shot in the head?
Warning to fat people and those with baggy jackets... oh, and never wear a backpack again.
On a serious note, I wonder how gullible people in the UK are if they can't see how May is exploiting the situation... we'll probably have enough info to get an idea if it helped her or not. I can't imagine the USA being smart enough to delay elections; republicans want low voter turn out and democrats want high voter turn out and both would change the weather if they could. (republicans pray for rain etc. They bus in old cowards so weather doesn't impact them.)
kaszz on Wednesday May 24, @04:04PM
Bombers will use the explosives they can get their hands on. They are reckless and don't care for life.
Unixnut on Wednesday May 24, @03:41PM
Even smarter lady! Now the elections could be suspended, military on the streets to quell any further "terrorists", etc... National Emergency and all that.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @03:42PM
I don't know how smart that is.
Smart would be not letting people from these countries in.
Smart would be rounding up these vermin and deporting them.
Curtailing the freedoms of your own people is not smart, it's authoritarian.
Curtailing the freedoms of your own people as a response to some event which was inevitable given the continued policy of this and previous governments is downright sinister.
This is just a big show of nothing. It will get you no results. The terrorists will just wait till you are done with your show and send the army back to the barracks. Or if it is your intention to keep the armed men there indefinitely thus keeping the country in perpetual state of fear, well then well done terrorists, you have already won thanks to the sinister and/or inept politicians.
Now excuse me while I DON'T vacation in West Europe, or as I prefer to refer to it: CUCKISTAN.
butthurt on Wednesday May 24, @03:56PM
> Smart would be not letting people from these countries in.
Like that British man who blew himself up at a concert:
-- http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/7808568/ariana-grande-concert-bomber-details-more-arrests [billboard.com]
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @03:58PM
You mean the son of Libyan refugees?
(Score: 2) by julian on Wednesday May 24, @04:07PM
So how many generations back do we carry out this purge? Just curious where your cut off is for a "real" British/US/French citizen. I'm only the 2nd gen born in my country, do I count?
I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @04:08PM
If only the native Indians were that smart back in day we wouldn't all those idiotic refugees and immigrants here now.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday May 24, @04:10PM
I'm the son of a non-citizen resident alien of my country. I'm the grandson of immigrants.
Does that mean I'm not a "real" native of the country in which I was born, raised and have lived my life?
Fuck you, AC!
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @04:11PM
deporting does no good. Kicking out and locking up citizens does no good. How do you convict somebody of blowing themselves up? How could you possibly find them before they do it? And how do you prove that they were actually going to do it and not just sounding nuts or watching some how to video? (putting out fake how-to videos which blow yourself up during construction is a better idea.)
Stop letting terrorists WIN and they'll stop. If nobody pays attention to them then their whole motive goes away. This is an extreme adult version of a child having tantrums to get it's way. They can't kill enough people with these tactics to win a war but they can herd people with it; elect stupid reactionary politicians who only make them stronger.
Bin Ladden WON. His organization is bigger and more influential now than it ever was plus they franchised it so the other groups don't even use the same branding.
FatPhil on Wednesday May 24, @04:00PM
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @03:44PM
Terrorism seems to accompany political motives. I'm tired of pretending it is 100% the workings of lunatics. OK, lunatics is a broad term, I'm tired of pretending it is 100% Islam / Muslim / whatever. In 20 or 30 years the enemy will change to the next bogeyman, whatever group provides enough threat of violence.
Fooking basteds.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @03:54PM
It is really quite strange. Looking at the numbers in the US, terrorism committed by Muslims makes up less then 50% of terrorist acts. But they do get several times the media attention so it seems like a bigger problem for those that watch network tabloid/"News" channels. Despite the rights knee-jerk reaction, objectively speaking, the US has more to worry about with its Timothy McVeigh's than it does with its muslims.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @03:59PM
In case you weren't paying attention, we're discussing the UK in particular and the generalized world. America's domestic lunacy does not diminish the overwhelming prevalence or Islam in the wonderful world of terror.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @03:55PM
News flash: dead bodies are not quite mere threats. They are the quite palpable result of threats actually carried out.
You are correct that politicians make use of bogeymen, real or imagined, but it this case the bogeyman is very real. It has a name: Salafism. Just ask the Saudis.
Reply to This
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @04:07PM
This attack has all the hallmarks of a James bond style villain using the publics preconceptions to whip up outrage and stoke the fires of war. Innocent kids, little girls figured prominently in the media. Regardless of the true motives, the media spin and focus is sickening. Enough people have said that media attention should be minimized to counteract these atrocities. It should be kept as "Manchester tragedy" and identities should be kept to a minimum least of all for general decency.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @03:49PM
This will do fuck all to remedy the problem.
None of the potential targets of Daesh, especially the UK, have the will to do what is necessary to eliminate Islamic terror, which is to eliminate the terrorists and their sympathizers. All of them. Everywhere. By any means necessary. I repeat, by any means necessary.
Anything short of that is a waste of time.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @03:53PM
We don't have enough psychiatric institutions for the hashtag and candle vigil crowd. Shipping these enablers and apologists to a muslim majority country could be an effective alternative to elimination though?
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @04:01PM
By any means necessary.
Converting to Wahabbism would go a long way toward the goal.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @04:01PM
The Manchester attacker was a single person carrying a bomb. Even if the whole arena would be filled with hundreds of armed guards. Would it have stopped him? Does every guard have a explosives sniffing dog with them? because that is about the only "guard" thing that will make a difference.
A lot of armed guards will prevent the lone knife attacker. It will do very little for bombs and cars etc.. And there are other methods that would just make the guards another causality.
It's time to focus on the source of these problems! Young males with a history of criminal activity + sand religious indulgence + ancestry in the middle east. Everything else is pretty much just for show and winning elections. It will cost the taxpayers though!
To add to the injury many of these persons are already known to the security bureaus, like right now. Everything goes according to plan to give you more infidel killing bots every day. Recognize the scam.
