For the first time in 10 years, the Prime Minister said the terror threat had been raised to the highest possible level, from severe to critical, meaning an attack is "expected imminently".

[...] Mrs May also announced that troops would replace police officers at set-piece events including sports venues and concerts.

It will be the first time since 2003 – when the Government reacted to a plot to bring down an airliner – that troops are deployed on the streets.

[...] It is the first time Britain has been on maximum terrorist alert since 2007, when a blazing car loaded with gas canisters was driven into Glasgow Airport.