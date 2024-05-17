from the that-worked-out-just-fine-for-the-helium-reserves dept.
President Donald Trump's proposal to sell half of the U.S. strategic oil reserve highlights a decline in the biggest oil user's reliance on imports - and a weaning off OPEC crude - as its domestic production soars.
The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) SPR-STK-T-EIA, the world's largest, holds about 688 million barrels of crude in heavily guarded underground caverns in Louisiana and Texas. Congress created it in 1975 after the Arab oil embargo caused fears of long-term spikes in motor fuel prices that would harm the U.S. economy.
The White House budget, delivered to Congress on Tuesday, proposes to start selling SPR oil in fiscal 2018, which begins on Oct. 1. Under the proposal, the sales would generate $500 million in the first year and gradually rise over the following years. A release of half the SPR over 10 years equals about 95,000 barrels per day (bpd), or 1 percent of current U.S. output.
Source: Reuters
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @06:42PM (4 children)
By selling off critical resources?
Seems a bandaid, not a good idea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @06:51PM (2 children)
It's clear Trump wants the Saudis to do a whole lot more in the Middle East to crush ISIS militarily, and "drive out" the extremists.
This is one way of telling the Saudis "Otherwise, I'm going to see to it that we destroy your major source of wealth."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @06:57PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 24, @07:09PM
It takes time (oh, say, ten years) to set up the infrastructure for the smooth selling of large-scale resources.
Also, it shows a willingness to use the reserves—and that's in addition to normal U.S. output. If anything, it signals that the U.S. is going to move away from fossil fuels—sooner or later, depending on how well the Saudis play along.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday May 24, @06:59PM
Are they critical? The Carbon Bubble has already happened. Solar started beating new coal contracts some time ago.
We're complete fucking morons for doubling down on coal and oil in the first place. Militarily speaking we need less because we've figured out how to use nukes to power our biggest craft, and have started figuring out alternative methods for producing jet fuel.
Somebody, at some point, is going to be holding on to a lot of oil not worth all that much. My only objection would not be holding on to it in case we need a supply for material sciences, or a small supply to create highly specialized materials.
While it's not a great idea to putting ANY oil out in the environment, meaning bringing it to surface in the first place, the U.S should sell off its supply while it's weaning itself off oil. We need the money. The problem is increasing domestic production, when we should be putting billions into subsidies to exchange ICE for EVs wherever we can. Start with the commercial sector, and then move on to killing ICE in the residential areas.
The U.S has its entire head up its ass (under de Fuhrer of course) with respect to energy policy, but selling off strategic reserves no longer needed does not seem to be stupid.
Besides, when has the strategic reserve ever smoothed out the price of gas for the common man? That's right NEVER. As far as the Pentagon goes, they've been charging extra for fuel to provide for other programs and shortfalls. So it's not like the military gets cheap fuel because of it either. We always end up paying well above market rate.
What would make America great again is selling that off to fund medical programs or otherwise send it directly support the Middle Class. I'm sure that's not popular, but taking all of that money and using it to push us from ICE to EV sounds prudent for everyone. Won't help the Middle Class nearly as much, but it will help us breathe better in the long run.
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Wednesday May 24, @07:08PM
-- https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/trafficandcommuting/trump-advisers-call-for-selling-off-old-assets-to-build-new-infrastructure/2017/05/23/657aa2c6-2f53-11e7-9534-00e4656c22aa_story.html [washingtonpost.com]
Greece did the same thing:
-- https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/aug/19/germans-to-run-greek-regional-airports-in-first-wave-of-bailout-privatisations [theguardian.com]
http://greece.greekreporter.com/2011/12/16/12-ports-and-29-airports-to-be-privatised/ [greekreporter.com]
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/15/business/international/14-airports-in-greece-to-be-privatized-in-1-3-billion-deal.html [nytimes.com]
