In some businesses like supermarkets and restaurants, local restrictions on nighttime deliveries leave distributors no choice but to dispatch trucks during morning rush hours. But lifting these rules could reduce peak traffic volumes and increase transport efficiency, according to a recent study involving researchers from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.
Some communities prohibit heavy trucks from operating during the night. Stockholm is one of them, but the city wanted to test if lifting its ban might yield some benefits in transportation efficiency. Anna Pernestål Brenden, a researcher at KTH's Integrated Transport Research Laboratory, and acoustic, transport efficiency, and policy researchers from the KTH, joined with other partners in a pilot study with the City of Stockholm to see if lifting the 10 to 6 a.m. ban on truck deliveries made sense.
They worked with a national supermarket chain and its suburban Stockholm central warehouse, as well as with a company that supplied food to restaurants and hotels, Pernestål Brenden says.
Ordinarily the supermarket warehouse, which is some 30km north of Stockholm, would deploy several fully-loaded trucks to make deliveries during peak morning rush hours from 6 to 8, because there is no way for one truck to make them all in that short a time span.
But in the study, a single truck delivered goods to three stores in central Stockholm between the prohibited hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. It would return to the warehouse three times in the night to be reloaded, and then make its subsequent delivery, she says. "That's one truck doing the work of three, or in other words – morning commuters are spared having to share the road with three heavy duty trucks."
Though it was a small scale study, Pernestål Brenden says there are strong indications that scaling up off-peak deliveries could increase business efficiency for suppliers and retailers, reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions and perhaps make a positive impact on traffic volume during peak morning hours.
Fewer drivers will clock fewer hours.
It is constantly being revealed to me that humans are only marginally more sentient than a pile of bricks.
It's a no brainer to any truck driver. When I drove truck, arriving in any city near rush hour meant hours of riding the clutch to drive a few miles. But, given the opportunity, you can go into any of America's cities, drive all the way through it, get unloaded, and get the hell out while everyone sleeps. All warehouses should have shipping and receiving hours at night. When you're jockeying for position among hundreds (or thousands) of trucks on your way to work, you can blame WalMart, along with all the industrial companies in your city. They are the ones who decide that these trucks must be on your route during rush hour.
Pick a major US city, and I can pull a story or more from memory. How about Chicago? Arriving in Chicago after 6:00 AM, the best speed you are likely to see on the Skyway is about 50 mph, and it's often much less. Arriving in Chicago after 6:00 PM, you can probably exceed the speed limit all the way across the Skyway, down into the city, and out through the suburbs, in any direction you need to go.
I'll never forget the night a bunch of trucks were running about 80 mph going west on 90 and 94, watching for cops. We thought we were doing great, hauling ass as fast as we could. The leaders of a motorcycle club overtook us, running twice as fast, if not more. Startled hell out of us. After the leaders, a couple hundred more bikes passed us up, with their speeds steadily decreasing. Our 80 mph seemed quite slow, until the laggard motorcycles started to pass us at a mere 90 mph.
Seriously, pick a city. If I don't have a story about that city, someone else on the forum will almost certainly have one.
You don't want those trucks on your roads when you have places to go - AND THEY DON'T WANT TO BE THERE AT THAT TIME EITHER!!
Again, blame Wal-mart, your favorite competing stores, and all of industry. Truck drivers are much more productive at night. They don't get paid for sitting in your daylight traffic jam!
One main reason trucks aren't allowed to go through residential areas at night is air brakes. So rather than an outright ban, mandating smaller trucks with hydraulic brakes (less than ~12000 kg) should do the job without the blast.
