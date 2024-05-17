from the start-wars dept.
In a large, tin-roofed warehouse near Colorado's Rocky Mountains, members of a team of modern space warriors spend their days hatching plots to defeat the US military in extraterrestrial combat.
They're called Space Aggressors.
Their job is to act like the enemy during mock space battles to help US units prepare for a conflict that may one day extend into the cosmos.
[...] While attacks by the Space Aggressors are simulated, senior US military and intelligence officials warn the threat in space is very real.
[...] Some worry that disrupting America's vast network of satellites and ground-based systems could send US forces back to an antiquated era of targeting, communications, and navigation systems — deeply undercutting battlefield superiority.
This spring, rhetoric from US military officials about the need to bolster American defensive position, and even offensive capabilities, in space has ratcheted up amid concern that Russia and China are rapidly developing anti-satellite weapons.
"While we're not at war in space, I don't think we could say we're exactly at peace, either," Vice Admiral Charles Richard, Deputy Commander of U.S. Strategic Command, known as Stratcom, told a conference in Washington DC in March. "We must prepare for a conflict that extends into space."
In his remarks, Vice Admiral Richard pointed to press reports that "China is developing an arsenal of lasers, electro-magnetic rail guns, and high-powered microwave weapons to neutralize America's intelligence, communications, and navigations satellites."
Source: 'Space Aggressors' Train US Forces for Extraterrestrial Conflict
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday May 25, @04:12AM
I believe this all started when the Sovets manuevered a satellite to take out a White one. A few years ago. WHy spend all those dollars when you can fire the thrusters on junk?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday May 25, @04:14AM (2 children)
A phased array of masers taking out spy satellites. One would only need to get them hot enough to melt some of the solder joints.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 25, @04:18AM (1 child)
Even a mile wide asteroid would not end all current life on Earth (much less all life forever), but deorbited spy sats would?
Or do you suggest the lack of sat capability would cause a nuclear war?
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday May 25, @05:02AM
I'm not sure what he's getting at with the spy sat thing, but it is interesting to contemplate what'd happen if someone destroyed all our satellites like that: GPS, communications, etc. It'd be a little chaotic I think, and I'm not really sure just how dependent our society is on them now, so it could be even worse than I imagine.
There was a movie years ago called "The Trigger Effect" which explored what'd happen if the power went out for too long, and it wasn't pretty (and I do think it wasn't too inaccurate with its predictions). Now taking out satellites might not mean the power grid fails, but it could have other really bad effects on society, beyond just making us have to re-learn how to use paper maps.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday May 25, @04:16AM
-e.
Not long after china's first test of their own missile, a US-owned satellite failed to achieve its correct orbit. Under the pretense that we were protecting the public from the satellite's deadly hydrazine station-keeping fuel, we blew it to bits with a missile launched from a Navy ship.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 25, @04:18AM
I miss voting for Ronald Reagan. Let's have another Cold War, with China this time.
