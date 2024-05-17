from the the-more-you-tighten-your-grip... dept.
There's been a good deal of ongoing discussion about Google AMP – Accelerated Mobile Pages.
Quite a few high-profile web developers have this year weighted in with criticism and some, following a Google conference dedicated to AMP, have cautioned users about diving in with both feet.
These, in my view, don't go far enough in stating the problem and I feel this needs to be said very clearly: Google's AMP is bad – bad in a potentially web-destroying way. Google AMP is bad news for how the web is built, it's bad news for publishers of credible online content, and it's bad news for consumers of that content. Google AMP is only good for one party: Google. Google, and possibly, purveyors of fake news.
[...] What it is, is a way for Google to obfuscate your website, usurp your content and remove any lingering notions of personal credibility from the web.
If that appeals to you, here's what you need to do. First, get rid of all your HTML and render your content in a subset of HTML that Google has approved along with a few tags it invented. Because what do those pesky standards boards know? Trust Google, it knows what it's doing. And if you don't, consider yourself not part of the future of search results.
Why a subset of HTML you ask? Well, mostly because web developers suck at their jobs and have loaded the web with a ton of JavaScript no one wants. Can't fault Google for wanting to change that. That part I can support. The less JavaScript the better.
So far AMP actually sounds appealing. Except that, hilariously, to create an AMP page you have to load a, wait for it, yes a JavaScript file from Google. Pinboard founder Maciej Cegłowski already recreated the Google AMP demo page without the Google AMP JavaScript and, unsurprisingly, it's faster than Google's version.
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 25, @05:59AM (2 children)
If only TFS actually describes what the fuck it is getting all worked up about.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday May 25, @06:06AM (1 child)
Oh good grief. Just... I hate to say it but... Google it.
Or don't. Life is short, web surfing is hard. Here: https://www.ampproject.org [ampproject.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 25, @06:12AM
All that verbiage in the summary, but you have to "google it" to figure out what it's yepping about?
(Score: 2) by cafebabe on Thursday May 25, @06:10AM
I investigated Google AMP and found that the general concept was good but the detail and its reason for being is only to Google's advantage.
Microsoft's Desktop Bridge [soylentnews.org] is in the same category. Good architecture but it exists primilary to consolidate the power of a corrupt multi-national corporation.
Anyhow, if someone proposed more open, long-term schemes (rather than coupled to the current features of Android or Windows) then I'd be keen to use them.
Now is a good time to clear your cookies.
