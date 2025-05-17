from the you-don't-actually-own-anything dept.
Over the last year, we've noted the surge in so-called "right to repair" laws, which would make it easier for consumers to repair their electronics and find replacement parts and tools. It's a direct response to the rising attempts by companies like John Deere, Apple, Microsoft and Sony to monopolize repair, hamstringing consumer rights over products consumers think they own, while driving up the cost of said product ownership. John Deere's draconian lockdown on its tractor firmware is a large part of the reason these efforts have gained steam over the last few months in states like Nebraska.
In New York, one of the first attempts at such a law (the "Fair Repair Act") has finally been making progress. But according to New York State's Joint Commission on Public Ethics, Apple, Verizon, Toyota, Lexmark, Caterpillar, Asurion, and Medtronic have all been busy lobbying to kill the law for various, but ultimately similar, reasons. And they're out-spending the consumer advocates and repair shops pushing for this legislation by a rather wide margin:
"The records show that companies and organizations lobbying against right to repair legislation spent $366,634 to retain lobbyists in the state between January and April of this year. Thus far, the Digital Right to Repair Coalition—which is generally made up of independent repair shops with several employees—is the only organization publicly lobbying for the legislation. It has spent $5,042 on the effort, according to the records."
Source: techdirt.com
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 25, @09:37AM
people is sovereign only when they pass without even debating a law that says whatever you sell must be documented and repairable by anyone with SUFFICIENT skill, else it is not a sale, it is a service contract which must clearly specify duration and cover maintenance costs both by wear and by consumer snafu. Goes without saying.
I stopped buying one of the three big electronic giants' stuff because a cellphone, and not among the cheapest, was not repairable after a mere 4 years.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday May 25, @10:08AM
A lot of this junk isn't even workable after 0 days.
The first computer I built came with full technical specs on all the components and an exhaustive dictionary for the software.
Ever since, the trajectory has been fairly clear, even if it occasionally reversed for a year or two.
It's not in a good direction.
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
