The rate at which new technologies get accepted into the mainstream never fails to confuse people. For the longest time, cell phones appeared to be the exclusive domain of yuppies, bankers and drug dealers. And then, suddenly, my mum had one. (No, she doesn't sell drugs.)
Could we see a similar rapid adoption for electric vehicles?
The LA Times reports that Q1 electric car (EV) sales are up 91% in California. Sales of Plug-In Hybrids (PHEV) are up 54% too. This is, of course, only one quarter, from one state, so let's not get too excited. And the actual number of units sold—13,804 EVs and 10,466 PHEVs—is still tiny compared to the 506,745 cars and light trucks sold in the state during the same period. But anyone who knows anything about math can tell you that it doesn't take long for a 91% growth rate to start making serious inroads into a particular market. (Electric car sales in Norway have already reached as high as 37% of new passenger vehicles.)
It's possible the muscle memory developed for cellphones could help with EV adoption, too: plug in the phone at night, plug in the car at night.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 25, @12:13PM
I finally got someone else to join me today...
(Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Thursday May 25, @12:30PM
Are they finally realizing that while, yes, it takes the electric car four hours to recharge if you run it all the way out, which prevents you from driving it from LA to Vegas, almost no one actually drives from LA to Vegas on a regular basis? Most commutes in the US are 45 minutes or less (might be slightly higher in California, given that it has notoriously bad traffic in certain cities), and that doesn't happen all at 70 MPH, so a range of 200 miles on a charge is perfectly acceptable in most cases. Especially if you're a multi-car family and have one electric and one gas-powered - if you're going on a longer trip, just take the gas-powered one.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday May 25, @12:48PM (1 child)
But anyone who really knows anything about maths would never confuse a logistic curve for an exponential one, and is well aware that at the start they are indistinguishable. They are also (both) annoyingly numerically unstable when it comes to extrapolation, so anyone making precise predictions is using a combination of wishful thinking and pulling numbers out of a dark orifice.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday May 25, @01:06PM
> logistic curve for an exponential one
It's clearly logistic. The excitement is that the logistic curve is on an upward trend, with a maximum >> 0. That's not been true of electric vehicles for the past 20 years.
