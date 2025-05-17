Stories
Ransomware Operators Give Free Decryption to Taiwanese Man

posted by charon on Thursday May 25, @08:01PM   Printer-friendly
from the good-PR dept.
Security

butthurt writes:

[...] he wrote an email to the customer service with title "I only make US$400 a month, you really wanna do this to me?" saying that he could not afford the ransom to decrypt his computer.

ThunderCrypt responded to his message and told the netizen that they have switched it to decryption mode [...]

Taiwan News

Original Submission


