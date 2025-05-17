from the not-organic dept.
[...] U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt signed an order denying a petition that sought to ban chlorpyrifos, a pesticide crucial to U.S. agriculture.
In October 2015, under the previous Administration, EPA proposed to revoke all food residue tolerances for chlorpyrifos, an active ingredient in insecticides. This proposal was issued in response to a petition from the Natural Resources Defense Council and Pesticide Action Network North America. The October 2015 proposal largely relied on certain epidemiological study outcomes, whose application is novel and uncertain, to reach its conclusions.
The public record lays out serious scientific concerns and substantive process gaps in the proposal.
Last month, Trump's Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt, freed up the country to continue using a pesticide called chlorpyrifos on everything from strawberries and almonds to Brussels sprouts and broccoli.
This despite a warning from the National Institutes of Health that chlorpyrifos can cause "adverse developmental, reproductive, neurological and immune effects" in human beings. This despite scientific studies indicating that chlorpyrifos can interfere with fetal brain development, leading to higher rates of autism and lower intelligence.
—St. Louis Post-Dispatch via Arizona Daily Sun (editorial)
More than 50 farm workers were exposed to a pesticide drift [...] southwest of Bakersfield.
Twelve people reported symptoms of vomiting, nausea and one person fainted.
The active ingredient in the insecticide the workers were exposed is Chlorpyrifos.
It has been banned for residential use for more than 15 years, but can still be used in agriculture.
Chlorpyrifos is manufactured by the AgroSciences division of Dow Chemical Company.
A total of 47 farm workers were harvesting cabbage at the time and subsequently complained of a bad odor, nausea and vomiting. One was taken to hospital with four other workers visiting doctors in the following days.
On Monday [15 May], the agency shelved a proposal, originally scheduled to go into effect on March 6, intended to ensure that such poisons are safely applied. [...]
Currently, anyone who applies pesticides on the restricted-use list has to have safety training. The proposed rule would have required workers who use the pesticides to be re-trained every five years, and to "verify the identity of persons seeking certification." It also established a minimum age for applying these chemicals: 18 years old.
Citing the regulatory freeze the Trump administration issued soon after the inauguration, the EPA announced Monday [15 May] it was putting the new requirements on ice until May 22, 2018. In addition, as Environmental Working Group noted, the agency is accepting comments on the decision only until May 19, "giving the public only a few days to comment on the rule, instead of the customary 30 days."
—Mother Jones (links in original)
From the I've-heard-enough-and-won't-take-it-anymore department, http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-39024648
The BBC reports that former Congressman Rush Holt, now part of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), is the spokesman for a movement "standing up for science".
His remarks reflect growing concern among researchers that science is disregarded by President Trump.
Scientists across the US plan to march in DC on 22 April.
[...] "To see young scientists, older scientists, the general public speaking up for the idea of science. We are going to work with our members and affiliated organisations to see that this march for science is a success."
Mr Holt made his comments at the AAAS annual meting in Boston as President Trump appointed a fierce critic of the Environmental Protection Agency as its head. Scott Pruitt has spent years fighting the role and reach of the EPA.
You were warned. Now it begins: The Chicago Tribune reports that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working on changes to its Web properties:
The EPA's extensive climate change website now redirects to a page that says "this page is being updated" and that "we are currently updating our website to reflect EPA's priorities under the leadership of President Trump and Administrator Pruitt." It also links to a full archive of how the page used to look on Jan. 19, before Trump's inauguration.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has chosen to replace half of the members on one of its key scientific review boards, the first step in a broader effort by Republicans to change the way the agency evaluates the scientific basis for its regulations.
The move could significantly change the makeup of the 18-member Board of Scientific Counselors, which advises EPA's key scientific arm on whether the research it does has sufficient rigor and integrity. All of the members being dismissed were at the end of serving at least one three-year term, although these terms are often renewed instead of terminated.
EPA spokesman J.P. Freire said in an email that "no one has been fired or terminated," and that Pruitt had simply decided to bring in fresh advisers. The agency informed the outside academics on Friday that their terms would not be renewed.
[...] These moves came as a surprise to the agencies' outside advisers, with several of them taking to Twitter to announce their suspensions.
Members of EPA's Board of Scientific Counselors had been informed twice — in January, before Barack Obama left office, and then more recently by EPA career staff members — that they would be kept on for another term, adding to their confusion.
We cannot allow Beijing's air quality to beat ours.
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 25, @04:58PM (2 children)
Lucky to have jobs, they are! Arrest the fuckers and charge all of them with felony disorderly conduct. A felony arrest record will fix them, never find work anywhere ever again!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 25, @05:20PM
Yeah! Fuck these losers, can't handle a little crop dusting. Its not like its agent orange or some crap, probably just some liberal doctors working with some fucking witch hunting journalists trying to make a mountain out of a mole hill.
Jesus no wonder the country is going down the tubes, how can we compete when no one else has any morals? Just sit back and lose profit margin?!?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday May 25, @05:22PM
Don't forget that farm workers in Bakersfield are very likely to have brown skin, so if Pruitt can't kill them and Sessions can't deport the US-born ones, Trump will make sure they don't have healthcare and die fast.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Troll) by jmorris on Thursday May 25, @05:30PM (2 children)
What part of regulatory freeze did you miss? If Mother Jones is hyping it I'm happy it was put on hold for a review. If Obama's EPA did it there is probably a lot if evil hidden in the morass of regulations we are talking about. If this stuff is being misused those harmed will sue, the industry will sort it out.
This is something I hope to never see during the reign of the God Emperor. Obama wanted to destroy our civilization (look up the Fabian Society, it isn't a crazy notion, these people actually exist) so of course he was happy to ban the technology that allows the billions to be fed. The more chaos the faster we get to the Revolution, right? While I suspect we are probably too far gone to save, I don't mind seeing Trump try. If the zombie apocalypse happens in thirty years instead of ten it is an improvement, right?
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday May 25, @05:45PM
No, they wont. The farmers will ensure that ICE picks them up so they cannot sue. Even the threat of being picked up by ICE is sufficient to prevent lawsuits.
Think they should be deported anyway? Then pay more for your food.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 25, @05:47PM
Maybe it will, but even with the government involved it can take decades to force companies to stop using provably deadly chemicals.
But hey, I guess you can't make omelette without breaking a few million kids.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 25, @05:42PM
But isn't that just what politicians generally want to happen? To get more loyal voters?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 25, @05:48PM
Scott Pruitt only eats organic vegetables grown without pesticides. I wonder if he knows something we don't.
