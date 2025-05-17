from the no-shit-sherlock dept.
Julia Belluz and Alvin Chang over at Vox.com have an article about a new paper in the Lancet by a team led Dr. Andrew Oxman showing how it is possible to teach children the critical thinking skills needed to detect dubious health claims.
[...] he [Andrew Oxman] began working with other researchers from around the world to develop curricula — a cartoon-filled textbook, lessons plans (sic) — on critical thinking skills aimed at school children.
In 2016, Oxman tested the materials in a big trial involving 10,000 children from 120 primary schools in Uganda's central region.
The results of the trial were just published in the Lancet, and they showed a remarkable rate of success: Kids who were taught basic concepts about how to think critically about health claims massively outperformed children in a control group.
This means Oxman now holds the best blueprint out there for how to get young people to think critically and arm them with the tools they need to spot "alternative facts" and misinformation. His work brings us closer to answering that important question that haunted him — the one that should haunt all of us who care about evidence and facts: How do you prevent fake news and bullshit from catching on in the first place?
The Oxman paper is here (DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(17)31226-6). Orac has his own take on it as well.
(Score: 3, Funny) by kaszz on Thursday May 25, @06:32PM
Great, so now they will learn that politicians are always truthful and would never do anything bad. And billionaires are like rich Santa Claus and only does good deeds too?
All children left behind in a test swamp and common dumbification is good for you ;-)
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 25, @06:37PM
Yes yes, childish behavior, but I'm just relishing the irony of this story being posted here.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday May 25, @06:58PM
Ah, no. Nothing new here. Just another gushing reporter astounded to find someone still teaching skepticism in the modern age when such is unfashionable.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Thursday May 25, @07:01PM (2 children)
Good luck to the doctor actually getting this to fly. For some inexplicable reason, the US populace get their panties in a serious twist whenever the concept of "critical thinking" comes up. The current of anti-intellectualism in the US is so shockingly strong that they would rather hamstring their entire current and future populace because knowledge and thinking offends their sensibilities.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday May 25, @07:10PM (1 child)
Well, this is Uganda we're talking about, they're still basically in the stone age and crucify and eat peoples' hearts to gain their courage -- their sweet, tasty courage!
Idi Amin Dada! Idi Amin Dada!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 25, @07:20PM
Hope they don't get your heart, they'll turn into cowards! But since you're just a troll I'll recommend you read the book instead of continuing your lame stupidity.
Reply to This
Parent