Rocky planets, including Earth, endure violent beginnings. Giant impacts vaporize enormous chunks of protoplanets, surrounding them in a flattened halo of debris. Scientists believe that these disks eventually condense to form planets. Now, improved computer simulations of planet formation suggest that many of these embryonic objects pass through a phase late in their adolescence in which they assume the shape of enormous red blood cells called synestia.

[...] "We discovered that there's a different class of objects where the system is rotating so quickly, and it's so hot, that there's no actual boundary between what we used to call the planet and the disk," Stewart says.

[...] If a growing planet experiences a glancing blow from a giant object, the collision can throw up a cloud of pulverized material and set both the planet and the cloud spinning. The researchers' model showed that the cloud eventually becomes a single, coherent structure shaped like a red blood cell. They estimate that these structures only last for a short period: hundreds or thousands of years.