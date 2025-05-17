The Nebula Awards annually recognize the best works of science fiction or fantasy published in the United States. The awards are organized and awarded by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA), a nonprofit association of professional science fiction and fantasy writers.[1]

(Some might argue the Hugo Awards are the more prestigious awards in science fiction, as they are international awards. But, voting for a Hugo only requires membership in the World Science Fiction Society, which anyone can join. The 2017 Hugos will be presented at the 75th Worldcon, Worldcon 75, in Helsinki, Finland, on August 12, 2017.)

The SFWA just announced this year's Nebula awards, honoring works published in 2016. This year's winners are:

Best Novel: All the Birds in the Sky, by Charlie Jane Anders

Best Novella: Every Heart a Doorway, by Seanan McGuire

Best Novelette: "The Long Fall Up", by William Ledbetter

Best Short Story: "Seasons of Glass and Iron", by Amal El-Mohtar

Ray Bradbury Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation: Arrival, Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Screenplay by Eric Heisserer

Andre Norton Award for Young Adult Science Fiction and Fantasy: Arabella of Mars, by David D. Levine

The nominees for these awards are listed at the above SFWA link.

