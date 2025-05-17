Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Nebula Award Winners Announced

posted by martyb on Friday May 26, @05:18AM   Printer-friendly
from the read-'em-and...-beep? dept.
Science

mcgrew submitted a story which became:

The Nebula Awards annually recognize the best works of science fiction or fantasy published in the United States. The awards are organized and awarded by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA), a nonprofit association of professional science fiction and fantasy writers.[1]

(Some might argue the Hugo Awards are the more prestigious awards in science fiction, as they are international awards. But, voting for a Hugo only requires membership in the World Science Fiction Society, which anyone can join. The 2017 Hugos will be presented at the 75th Worldcon, Worldcon 75, in Helsinki, Finland, on August 12, 2017.)

The SFWA just announced this year's Nebula awards, honoring works published in 2016. This year's winners are:

Best Novel: All the Birds in the Sky, by Charlie Jane Anders

Best Novella: Every Heart a Doorway, by Seanan McGuire

Best Novelette: "The Long Fall Up", by William Ledbetter

Best Short Story: "Seasons of Glass and Iron", by Amal El-Mohtar

Ray Bradbury Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation: Arrival, Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Screenplay by Eric Heisserer

Andre Norton Award for Young Adult Science Fiction and Fantasy: Arabella of Mars, by David D. Levine

The nominees for these awards are listed at the above SFWA link.

[1] Wikipedia.

Original Submission


«  US Warship Challenges China's Claims in South China Sea
Nebula Award Winners Announced | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @05:42AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @05:42AM (#515846)

    My nutsack is oscillating in your pants!

(1)