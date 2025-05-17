Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Devuan Stable Release -- at Last!

posted by mrpg on Friday May 26, @06:59AM   Printer-friendly
from the good-luck dept.
Software

hendrikboom writes:

Devuan just released their LTS stable jessie system:

Devuan GNU+Linux is a fork of Debian without systemd. The latest 1.0.0 Jessie release (LTS) marks an important milestone towards the sustainability and the continuation of Devuan as a universal base distribution. Since the Exodus declaration in 2014, infrastructure has been put in place to support Devuan's mission to offer users control over their system. Devuan Jessie provides continuity as a safe upgrade path from Debian 7 (Wheezy) and a flawless switch from Debian 8 (Jessie) that ensures the right to Init Freedom and avoids entanglement.

And if getting it has to be a secret, check out http://devuanzuwu3xoqwp.onion

-- hendrik

Original Submission


«  Nebula Award Winners Announced
Devuan Stable Release -- at Last! | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)