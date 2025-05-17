17/05/25/2119242 story
posted by mrpg on Friday May 26, @06:59AM
from the good-luck dept.
Devuan just released their LTS stable jessie system:
Devuan GNU+Linux is a fork of Debian without systemd. The latest 1.0.0 Jessie release (LTS) marks an important milestone towards the sustainability and the continuation of Devuan as a universal base distribution. Since the Exodus declaration in 2014, infrastructure has been put in place to support Devuan's mission to offer users control over their system. Devuan Jessie provides continuity as a safe upgrade path from Debian 7 (Wheezy) and a flawless switch from Debian 8 (Jessie) that ensures the right to Init Freedom and avoids entanglement.
And if getting it has to be a secret, check out http://devuanzuwu3xoqwp.onion
-- hendrik
(Score: 4, Funny) by MadTinfoilHatter on Friday May 26, @07:03AM
The systemd developers have already released an official statement. [youtube.com]
