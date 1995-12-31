from the optional-nerd-glasses dept.
Americans began the 20th century in bustles and bowler hats and ended it in velour sweatsuits and flannel shirts—the most radical shift in dress standards in human history. At the center of this sartorial revolution was business casual, a genre of dress that broke the last bastion of formality—office attire—to redefine the American wardrobe.
Born in Silicon Valley in the early 1980s, business casual consists of khaki pants, sensible shoes, and button-down collared shirts. By the time it was mainstream, in the 1990s, it flummoxed HR managers and employees alike. “Welcome to the confusing world of business casual,” declared a fashion writer for the Chicago Tribune in 1995. With time and some coaching, people caught on. Today, though, the term “business casual” is nearly obsolete for describing the clothing of a workforce that includes many who work from home in yoga pants, put on a clean T-shirt for a Skype meeting, and don’t always go into the office.
The life and impending death of business casual demonstrates broader shifts in American culture and business: Life is less formal; the concept of “going to the office” has fundamentally changed; American companies are now more results-oriented than process-oriented. The way this particular style of fashion originated and faded demonstrates that cultural change results from a tangle of seemingly disparate and ever-evolving sources: technology, consumerism, labor, geography, demographics. Better yet, cultural change can start almost anywhere and by almost anyone—scruffy computer programmers included.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday May 26, @02:53PM
I really must get around to inventing it. And business bagpipes.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Geezer on Friday May 26, @02:57PM
As long as they come with business whisky, I'm all for it.
Introduce business haggis, and you'll be lunching alone. For. Ever.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday May 26, @03:17PM
All the more haggis for me :-)
(Score: 2) by Jeremiah Cornelius on Friday May 26, @03:57PM
There is no more beautiful object in human creation, than the well-tailored suit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @04:00PM
Too bad the business suit was invented by aliens called the Silence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @04:12PM
Barney? Is that you?
(Score: 2) by Jeremiah Cornelius on Friday May 26, @04:21PM
There's ugliness in the irony which asserts that the pinnacle of personal autonomy is by contradiction, accompanied by assuming the lowest common denominator in dress.
What you wear, how you present yourself, demonstrates the regard you hold for others, both their dignity and your own.
To be casual about such matters is a decline in the sensibility that makes up the redeeming fabric of a society. A decline in this sensibility, related to one's own comfort and convenience is a turn towards selfish preference, with no concession to fellows. It is anti-social.
I don't advocate slavish codes, divorced from inclusion and enforced by prejudice. However, the primacy of one's own personal, self and self-satisfaction in habits and attire indicate failure in a culture - one that no longer values mutuality. Worse than this, it is culturally normal to regard contempt for one another, as less distressing than minor, personal irritations. This is an ethic resembling the mode of the cancer cell, living to it's own ends in the greater organism. it is a suitable metaphor with which to describe our contemporary state, as an anxious and diseased social animal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @03:57PM
You're on to something here. What if bagpipes contain an array of sensors in the pipes to record where you are and what you're doing and what's happening around you. What if status updates are posted to multiple social media platforms every time you squeeze the bag.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by looorg on Friday May 26, @02:54PM
Why workers now dress so casually? Cause they won't do a better job if forced to wear a suit and tie. So they might as well wear what they find comfortable, down to some kind of minimum standard, hence Business Casual.
If you work from home what you wear won't even matter. You could work in the nude if you worked from home and nobody would know (or it could turn into a lucrative side business ...) . Think about that next time there is a meeting and someone presents the powerpoint slides they made at home last night, they become a lot more interesting then.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by SanityCheck on Friday May 26, @03:32PM
Actually yes. As a developer my job requires very very intense focus at times. I realized awhile ago that to get the most done I have to ensure all of my body's basic needs are satisfied, and that there is nothing distracting me, such as even mild discomfort. I think that is the underlying reason why lot of developers devolve into neck-beards. I will always shave, but sometimes if I get razor burn and it is discomforting, it interferes with work. Hunger, even mild one, can also interfere. So I can see some developers happily stuffing their faces with snacks all day.
When you body feels no physical exertion, it is hard to ignore even the mildest of irritations.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by AthanasiusKircher on Friday May 26, @04:02PM
I completely understand that attitude, though here's where I disagree: dress clothes (particularly men's dress clothes) don't ALWAYS have to be uncomfortable. I actually find them more comfortable in many situations unless I'm doing something physically strenuous. (Obviously when it's hot, that's also a problem if you're wearing a suit jacket or whatever, but that shouldn't generally be an issue in a climate-controlled office.) For example: denim is a harsh material, but people like to wear jeans as "casual" clothing all the time. But its benefit historically was its durability, which made it the choice of farmers, laborers, etc. Give me a nice pair of wool trousers, which "breathe" better and feel much nicer on the skin -- why would I want jeans?
I could be completely wrong here, but I think one reason men say formal clothing is so uncomfortable is because it's ill-fitting. Few people go to tailors anymore (even just to have something bought off the rack fixed a bit). And for men who avoid "dressing up" regularly, putting on the dress shirt with tie is frequently an exercise in noticing how much your neck grew as you put on a few pounds from when you bought the shirt 5 years ago. Same thing with suit jackets or pants or whatever. If your collar is "choking" you or you can barely button your pants or your jacket is constraining you from crossing your arms properly, maybe it's not that the clothing style is uncomfortable -- you just need to buy clothes that fit you.
Or you just go with the baggy jeans or cargo pants and the baggy shirt, and problem is solved.
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Friday May 26, @04:11PM
I think a lot of the difference is due to quality. A cheaply made t-shirt (even a poorly fitting one) is pretty comfortable. A decent shirt is more comfortable, but a poor-quality shirt is horrible to wear.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Friday May 26, @03:05PM
And that's how it should be.
My ability to find thousands of defects in my employer's web sites has no correlation with what type of material I use to cover my skin, protecting myself from the insanely over-cooled offices.
Consider yourself damn lucky I wear anything at all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @03:20PM
I used to work for a once mighty Californian company whose dress code was "You must wear clothes." Apparently some customers came in one day and were offended when they saw a bunch of engineers in the nude sitting in a hot tub in the office.
(Score: 2) by Dale on Friday May 26, @03:58PM
The dress code at my employer over the last 15 years has changed radically. We used to have to wear shirt & tie three days a week, business casual thursday, and jeans/polo on Friday. Now it is just jeans & business casual 5 days a week with only shorts and t-shirts not allowed. The driving factor on that was actually morale/economics. During the downturn our industry was hit extremely hard (construction related). No one was getting a raise or anything else, over half the company had gotten laid off, etc. Giving a better dress code was something that could make us feel better without costing anything.
