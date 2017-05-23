Stories
Windows 10 China Government Edition Launched

posted by n1 on Friday May 26, @07:21PM   Printer-friendly
from the all-your-base dept.
OS

butthurt writes:

Windows 10 China Government Edition is a modified version of Windows 10 Enterprise Edition, created in collaboration with the Chinese government over the past two years. This version supposedly boasts bespoke high security for the government and stated-owned entities, while retaining the defining features of Windows 10.

Source: Windows Central

A Microsoft spokesperson said that this is the first time Microsoft has built a custom version of Windows for China.

Source: Fortune

additional coverage:
Geekwire
Neowin

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by edIII on Friday May 26, @07:53PM (1 child)

    by edIII (791) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 26, @07:53PM (#516094)

    This version supposedly boasts bespoke high security for the government and stated-owned entities, while retaining the defining features of Windows 10.

    I thought the defining features of Windows 10 was all that telemetry, I mean, connections to the cloud and Cortana. Okay, assuming there are positive defining features of Windows 10, is China saying they believe Microsoft can secure an operating system?

    Suuuure... :)

    • (Score: 2) by looorg on Friday May 26, @07:58PM

      by looorg (578) on Friday May 26, @07:58PM (#516098)

      One would think all those "telemetry features" are still in there, they just added a CC in the report function to send it to the Chinese.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @07:54PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @07:54PM (#516095)

    Nice start but if you really want to screwup the Chinese give the Powerpoint.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @08:14PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @08:14PM (#516104)

    Why wouldn't China just make its own State-owned OS, probably Linux-based? Is there an annual LAN party amongst the Politburo?

    • (Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday May 26, @08:23PM (1 child)

      by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 26, @08:23PM (#516111)

      It's a good question: why would China want to trust their government secrets to an OS made by an American company with strong ties to the NSA?

      My theory: humans are generally incompetent. As you say, a Linux-based OS would make a lot more sense for them, and for any country's government really, since it can all be audited and built yourself from components not tied to any government, and customized any way you want; you just need some competent programmers to do it for you, which you'd think a large government wouldn't have trouble hiring domestically. So, in conclusion, I think the general failure of Linux to get very far with governments simply proves my assertion: humans are generally incompetent. This is just one small data point showing again why we'll never be an advanced civilization.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @08:53PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @08:53PM (#516118)

        ... that when humanity finally achieves civilization (advanced or otherwise), it won't involve any government.

    • (Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday May 26, @08:31PM

      by nobu_the_bard (6373) on Friday May 26, @08:31PM (#516113)

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ubuntu_Kylin [wikipedia.org]

      In 2013, Canonical reached an agreement with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China to co-create and release a Ubuntu-based OS with features targeted at the Chinese market.

      But what else are they going to use, Red Star? It's only available in Korean and skips even pretending to not be evil.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_Star_OS [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @08:43PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @08:43PM (#516114)

    A Red Screen Of Death so it matches their flag, special low level drivers to keep webcams and microphones active, keylogging, and a hidden ethernet connection that won't trigger modem lights or be detected as traffic. Oh wait... the only difference is the RSOD.

