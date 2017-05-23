17/05/26/033227 story
Windows 10 China Government Edition is a modified version of Windows 10 Enterprise Edition, created in collaboration with the Chinese government over the past two years. This version supposedly boasts bespoke high security for the government and stated-owned entities, while retaining the defining features of Windows 10.
Source: Windows Central
A Microsoft spokesperson said that this is the first time Microsoft has built a custom version of Windows for China.
Source: Fortune
Geekwire
Neowin
(Score: 2) by edIII on Friday May 26, @07:53PM (1 child)
I thought the defining features of Windows 10 was all that telemetry, I mean, connections to the cloud and Cortana. Okay, assuming there are positive defining features of Windows 10, is China saying they believe Microsoft can secure an operating system?
Suuuure... :)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday May 26, @07:58PM
One would think all those "telemetry features" are still in there, they just added a CC in the report function to send it to the Chinese.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @07:54PM
Nice start but if you really want to screwup the Chinese give the Powerpoint.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @08:14PM (3 children)
Why wouldn't China just make its own State-owned OS, probably Linux-based? Is there an annual LAN party amongst the Politburo?
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday May 26, @08:23PM (1 child)
It's a good question: why would China want to trust their government secrets to an OS made by an American company with strong ties to the NSA?
My theory: humans are generally incompetent. As you say, a Linux-based OS would make a lot more sense for them, and for any country's government really, since it can all be audited and built yourself from components not tied to any government, and customized any way you want; you just need some competent programmers to do it for you, which you'd think a large government wouldn't have trouble hiring domestically. So, in conclusion, I think the general failure of Linux to get very far with governments simply proves my assertion: humans are generally incompetent. This is just one small data point showing again why we'll never be an advanced civilization.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @08:53PM
... that when humanity finally achieves civilization (advanced or otherwise), it won't involve any government.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday May 26, @08:31PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ubuntu_Kylin [wikipedia.org]
But what else are they going to use, Red Star? It's only available in Korean and skips even pretending to not be evil.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_Star_OS [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @08:43PM
A Red Screen Of Death so it matches their flag, special low level drivers to keep webcams and microphones active, keylogging, and a hidden ethernet connection that won't trigger modem lights or be detected as traffic. Oh wait... the only difference is the RSOD.
