If millions of people know something, can it really be considered a secret anymore? That’s one of the questions at the heart of an ongoing debate in Washington about how much, and which, documents to classify in the age of Wikileaks, iPhones, and Edward Snowden.
The US government has found it increasingly difficult to secure the deluge of digitally-classified information on its systems – from personnel records to hacking tools.
That challenge, underscored by Mr. Snowden’s leaks of details exposing the National Security Agency’s top-secret surveillance programs, has given transparency experts new hope that they can help intelligence agencies take advantage of new thinking around classification to ensure that what needs to be secret stays secret.
“The calculation has changed recently, because a single individual, either out of negligence or malice or some other motive, can disclose whole libraries of records,” says Steven Aftergood, director of the Federation of American Scientists’ Project on Government Secrecy. “That’s something the government has not yet figured out how to deter or prevent.”
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @09:01PM (5 children)
Secrets are for "private" individuals conducting private business.
The Government has secrets, because it is engaged in "private" business, which it shouldn't be.
If there is to be a government, its sole purpose should be to enforce the "private" contracts to which "private" individuals have agreed, and even then a Government is not necessary—contract negotation and enforcement, and dispute resolution, are all just services, and should evolve in the economy along with all the other services.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @09:16PM (1 child)
So......what you're saying is that government is a violently imposed contract?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @09:37PM
That's when the troll should realize that his shtick has jumped the shark: when others start trolling his trolls.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @09:16PM (1 child)
Why should "private" individuals keeping secrets? If they have nothing to hide, then they have nothing to fear.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday May 26, @09:52PM
That has been found to be rubbish by most security experts. It's not if you think it's alright or if the written law says you have been a good citizen. But if the largest power in the country identifies an opportunity to gain something from your misfortune. And this will be done regardless of any law in practice.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DrkShadow on Friday May 26, @09:29PM
Imagine you're in a trade situation, trying to get the best deal for your people, and the other side is doing the same. Would you want to give the other side all the info on what you're _capable_ of providing, especially when you won't necessarily get the same back from them?
Suppose you're the president. Would you want the secret service giving away all the contingency plans for an attack on you, all of the locations where they'll post watchers around a public event, and all the manuals on how to deal with situations?
People talk about security by obscurity like it's not a valid thing. Well, then, make your password less obscure -- give it to me! Lets see how you fare!
(Score: 4, Informative) by turgid on Friday May 26, @09:07PM (1 child)
President Pull-My-Finger just tells the Ruskies himself.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday May 26, @09:47PM
Toe to toe with the Ruskies! [youtube.com] ;-)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @09:14PM (2 children)
"People shouldn't be afraid of their government. Governments should be afraid of their people."
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday May 26, @09:22PM (1 child)
Yup, the Home Of The Brave has it backwards.
Gerrymandering and corruption, who gives a [bleep] about the People?
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday May 26, @09:30PM
Home of the sold out, land of the surveillanced? ;-)
(Score: 3, Informative) by shortscreen on Friday May 26, @09:20PM (3 children)
why bother keeping things secret when you can just Baffle 'em With BS and Flood 'em With Fakenews...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday May 26, @09:43PM (2 children)
All this 3 million illegal votes stuff and we're not even talking about Roswell.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @10:05PM (1 child)
I'll bet they keep those 3 million illegal voters in Area 51!
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday May 26, @10:14PM
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @09:44PM (2 children)
Sure, you can keep secrets. But to do so you'll need to do what the Russians are doing:
Use paper, use well-tried protocols for protecting said papers, and keep shit off the internet. Restrict where you can carry electronic devices (hint, nowhere near secret papers).
Stop using digital media for real secrets.
Oh, and stop using contractors. Outsourcing your spying network (or its support functions) is just plain stupid, and a recipe for this sort of thing. Finally, compartmentalize data. Manning could never have leaked what he did to Wikileaks if he'd only had access to data relevant to his job.
But of course, all this requires work, costs money, and runs counter to the Republican notion that we should privatize government.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @09:54PM
Alternatively, use Windows 10 China govt edition [soylentnews.org].
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday May 26, @10:21PM
You forgot one step: Only classify what's absolutely necessary.
The sheer volume of crap being classified every single day is enemy number one. I'd take a bet that well over 90% does not need to be classified. Keep the secrets small, and they become a lot more manageable for safe storage and access.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 26, @10:23PM
The problem isn't that the government is violating citizens' privacy on a massive scale and creating a situation where democracy is in danger; the problem is with those evil whistleblowers who blow the whistle when the government does something wrong or when the information is valuable to the public. We should all feel sorry for the poor little governments and help them be even more secretive as they violate our rights en masse.
