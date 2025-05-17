from the it's-okay-so-long-as-you-don't-get-caught? dept.
The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles [DMV] has been caught using facial recognition software — despite a state law preventing it.
Documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont describe such a program, which uses software to compare the DMV's database of names and driver's license photos with information with state and federal law enforcement. Vermont state law, however, specifically states that "The Department of Motor Vehicles shall not implement any procedures or processes... that involve the use of biometric identifiers."
The program, the ACLU says, invites state and federal agencies to submit photographs of persons of interest to the Vermont DMV, which it compares against its database of some 2.6 million photos and shares potential matches. Since 2012, the agency has run at least 126 such searches on behalf of local police, the State Department, FBI, and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
Source: Vocativ
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Friday May 26, @11:22PM
The state's governor vetoed a bill about cannabis, ostensibly "due to concerns about detecting and penalizing impaired drivers" among other reasons.
/article.pl?sid=17/05/25/2234218 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday May 26, @11:46PM
Silly DMV, don't you know that finding people from a picture should be outsourced to Google and FB?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday May 26, @11:48PM
If what they did is illegal, what is going to happen with all the did and its consequences? Does this means somebody will get punished? The way I hear this story will be something in the line of: "Oh we're sorry, we'll play by the book from now on" - while hiding their efforts better for the next operation to run.
What can you do to /stop/ this kind of behavior? That is the real question IMO.
Reply to This