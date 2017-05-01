from the good+fast+cheap? dept.
Intel is planning to make the Thunderbolt specification royalty-free, and include support for the protocol on its CPUs rather than on external chips:
Intel's dream of making one cable to rule them all took a huge step forward this week. On Wednesday, Intel announced it will integrate Thunderbolt 3 into future CPUs. More importantly, the company said it would open up the long-secret protocol to the world, royalty-free. The company's explanation for the change is practically utopian. "Intel's vision for Thunderbolt was not just to make a faster computer port, but a simpler and more versatile port available to everyone," wrote Chris Walker, Intel's vice president for Client Computing, in a blog post.
[...] By moving Thunderbolt onto the CPU, Intel says it can lower the cost and the power requirements. Intel didn't actually detail which CPUs would get Thunderbolt 3 or when. If it's truly coming to all of them, it would mean every PC that uses an Intel chip would get the much sought-after feature. There's no fear of a proprietary lock now, either. "In addition to Intel's (CPU integrated) Thunderbolt silicon," Walker wrote, "next year Intel plans to make the Thunderbolt protocol specification available to the industry under a nonexclusive, royalty-free license."
Here's an idea: take the Intel Management Engine off at the same time.
Also at BusinessInsider, Wired, CNET, Tom's Hardware, and Ars Technica.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Saturday May 27, @12:13AM (1 child)
Mostly because I thought the isochronous would be the bee's knees for audio and video. It was also faster than USB at the time, and you could power your devices through it (which USB didn't support at the time). Contributed to the Linux Firewire drivers, built a driver for the company I was consulting for at the time, got to know the protocol inside out. Don't remember why, but I think Apple licensing kept it back.
Oh well. Back in, I dunno, 04 or so I went to a CTIA show in New Orleans. Big thing was sending a picture and your phone info to someone, they would make a new case with the picture and send it back to you. I thought that would take off, forgetting the average person isn't comfortable with taking their phone apart and replacing the case. The thing I thought would die a quick and painful death? Ringtones. I remember listening to Enter Sandman on several 8 bit phone speakers and thinking "Yeah, no way this is going anywhere."
The moral? Never ask me to predict the future.
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Saturday May 27, @12:54AM
LOL, I bought a Laserdisc, and then a Betamax, and I also figured that HD-DVD was the way of the future so I sympathize with you wholly. The idea of a single cable fitting almost all needs is pretty awesome though. Not needing 45 different black boxes or constantly having a device tell me that is not the correct charging device would make life so much easier and better. HDMI rocks so I still hold out some hope. Well Cheers anyhow...
PS Did I mention the Zune I have in a drawer someplace :)
