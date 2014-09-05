Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Twisted Textile Cords May Contain Clues to Inca Messages

posted by martyb on Saturday May 27, @01:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the succeeded-by-Madame-Thérèse-Defarge dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Animal-hair cords dating to the late 1700s contain a writing system that might generate insights into how the Inca communicated, a new study suggests.

Researchers have long wondered whether some twisted and knotted cords from the Inca Empire, which ran from 1400 to 1532, represent a kind of writing about events and people. Many scholars suspect that these textile artifacts, known as khipus, mainly recorded decimal numbers in an accounting system. Yet Spanish colonial documents say that some Inca khipus contained messages that runners carried to various destinations. 

Now a new twist in this knotty mystery comes from two late 18th century khipus stored in a wooden box at San Juan de Collata, a Peruvian village located high in the Andes Mountains. A total of 95 cord combinations of different colors, animal fibers and ply directions, identified among hundreds of hanging cords on these khipus, signify specific syllables, reports Sabine Hyland. Hyland, a social anthropologist at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, describes the khipus online April 19 in Current Anthropology.

Her findings support a story told by Collata villagers that the khipus are sacred writings of two local chiefs concerning a late 18th century rebellion against Spanish authorities.

The Collata khipus display intriguing similarities to Inca khipus, including hanging cords with nearly the same proportions of two basic ply directions, Hyland says. A better understanding of Central Andean khipus from the 1700s through the 1900s will permit a reevaluation of the earlier Inca twisted cords, she suggests.

Messages hidden in plain sight? Or should that be "plaid" site?

Original Submission


«  Intel Wants to Make Thunderbolt 3 the New USB
Twisted Textile Cords May Contain Clues to Inca Messages | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 12 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Saturday May 27, @02:03AM (8 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 27, @02:03AM (#516236) Journal

    This is another example that our modern technology isn't the only solution to any given problem. We marvel at things like the pyramids, but we don't really understand how they did it. Sure, we speculate that they had so much manpower, and they might have done this or that to get the stones in place, etc, ad nauseum. And, Stonehenge baffles us - WTF did they even build it? What purpose did it serve? Now, we find that some macrame contains messages that we can't decipher.

    Oh yeah - twisted extension on that line of thinking: The Chinese built their Great Wall, presumable with brute force, just plain muscle power. And, we, today, claim that we can't build a wall across our southern border - to hard, to expensive, to something or other.

    --
    This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @02:13AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @02:13AM (#516239)

      > ...to hard, to expensive, to something or other.

      I see your problem...not enough "o's" in your rant.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @02:33AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @02:33AM (#516246)

        Here, speak into the microphone. And, use a lot of "m's". I like those "m's"

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @02:32AM (5 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @02:32AM (#516245)

      Build a wall across the northern border first, please, we must stop the smuggling of maple syrup.

      • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday May 27, @02:36AM (4 children)

        by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 27, @02:36AM (#516251) Journal

        How many people have died in the syrup market? Please, find out, we need to compare it to the numbers of people who have died in the cocaine and marijuana markets coming through Mexico. Then, we need to research how many Canadians have entered the US illegally. Seriously, we need to deport all 6 or 7 or them. What's that? You say there are TWELVE of them! Out-fucking-rageous!!!

        --
        This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @02:41AM (2 children)

          by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @02:41AM (#516257)

          You're old enough to have lived through Prohibition, aren't you? Remember how stopped people from dying due to the bootlegging market?

          • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday May 27, @02:49AM (1 child)

            by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 27, @02:49AM (#516260) Journal

            You're right - the prohibition of maple syrup needs to be repealed!

            More seriously, the wall is meant to stop the steady invasion of foreign people who are unwanted in this country, as well as to stop the illicit trade in drugs. We aren't "required" by anything to accept the flood of people coming into this country. And, don't even bother with "But, we're a nation of immigrants!" At no time in history did our laws permit people to enter this nation at will, without any regard for the laws in place.

            --
            This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.

            • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @02:57AM

              by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @02:57AM (#516266)

              Why don't you give H1B visas to Mexicans and use their indentured labor to make Bozo the Bezos even richer?

        • (Score: 1) by butthurt on Saturday May 27, @02:54AM

          by butthurt (6141) on Saturday May 27, @02:54AM (#516264) Journal

          FYI:

          Ahmed Hussen came to Canada from Somalia as a refugee. Now he's the new minister of immigration.

          -- http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38573558 [bbc.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @02:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @02:35AM (#516249)

    but hate Inka Cola, nasty.

    Peruvian potato FTW!

  • (Score: 2) by black6host on Saturday May 27, @02:40AM (1 child)

    by black6host (3827) on Saturday May 27, @02:40AM (#516253) Journal

    We've always had the power to communicate, in ways that others now don't understand. Yes, they'll unravel it. The old stuff. So, when you're afraid about the government taking away your rights to communicate freely and securely, just remember that mankind has had a way of working against any such blocks. Ok, maybe you have to think positive for this to make sense :) Let's keep up the good fight!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @02:42AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @02:42AM (#516258)

      Yes, they'll unravel it.

      I see what you did there.

(1)