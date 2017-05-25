Stories
Piracy Killing Hollywood So Bad That Disney Made More Money in 2016 Than Any Studio Ever

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday May 27, @03:09AM   Printer-friendly
from the bottom-line dept.
Techonomics

AnonTechie writes:

As the MPAA tells it, piracy is really killing the movie industry. It's been whining about piracy for basically my entire lifetime, and constantly predicting its own demise if "something" is not done. And, despite the fact that Congress has repeatedly obliged Hollywood in ratcheting up copyright anti-piracy laws and despite the fact that the MPAA has been clearly wrong repeatedly (such that the new technologies it feared actually helped expand Hollywood's business), the studios continue to push for awful changes to copyright law, citing the horrors of piracy.
And yet... now it's coming out that Disney not only had a good year last year, it had the best year ever for a movie studio. Not surprisingly, Disney put out its own glowing press release over this:

https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170525/10481837456/piracy-killing-hollywood-so-bad-that-disney-made-more-money-2016-than-any-studio-ever.shtml

[Also Covered By]: Disney made more money in a single year than any other movie studio—ever

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Troll) by idiot_king on Saturday May 27, @03:24AM (4 children)

    by idiot_king (6587) on Saturday May 27, @03:24AM (#516276)

    ...just because Disney has billions upon billions, that makes dishonesty honorable?
    Is that the implication, here?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @03:35AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @03:35AM (#516282)

      What you wrote is so vague that it is meaningless.

      You mention dishonesty but you leave out a reference regarding WHO is dishonest.
      As such what you wrote is just meaningless drivel.

      But you DO live up to your nickname : IdiotKing.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @03:48AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @03:48AM (#516287)

      Not at all. But the movie industry insists pirates are worse than murderers and lobbies for ever-increasing penalties against them. If you steal something that costs $20 from the store, you're guilty of misdemeanor theft at most. If you download one $20 movie, they want to fine you $10,000 and/or put you in prison for years. That's what people object to - the disproportionate punishment for a minor crime, only possible because every politician has their hand in the movie industry's pockets.

      • (Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday May 27, @04:20AM

        by NotSanguine (285) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 27, @04:20AM (#516297) Homepage Journal

        That's what people object to - the disproportionate punishment for a what should be a civil tort [wikipedia.org] at most, only possible because every politician has their hand in the movie industry's pockets.

        There. FTFY.

        --
        No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr

    • (Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Saturday May 27, @03:55AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 27, @03:55AM (#516288)

      ...just because Disney has billions upon billions, that makes dishonesty honorable?

      Money always make dishonesty honourable, just look in how much respect the Wall Street guys and property developers are hold.
      Some of their sort even got elected/appointed in govt.

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday May 27, @03:37AM (1 child)

    by kaszz (4211) on Saturday May 27, @03:37AM (#516283) Journal

    Speaks like racketeering, acts like a mob. And profits like a mob. What could it be?

    Seems the difference between USA and Russia is how obvious this scheming is.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday May 27, @03:57AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 27, @03:57AM (#516290)

      Speaks like racketeering, acts like a mob. And profits like a mob. What could it be?

      Its self-evident, no? They're the Disney studios.

  • (Score: 2) by black6host on Saturday May 27, @03:56AM (1 child)

    by black6host (3827) on Saturday May 27, @03:56AM (#516289) Journal

    I'm really am very tired of hearing how Hollywood suffers so. And all the artists that have proven that they've been robbed of quadrillions of dollars (US) of wealth.

    I play for free. And there are a lot better than me that do so as well. Same thing with acting or any other art. There will always be those that make it for the love of it and those that support it for the love of it.

    So, fuck the MPAA and the rest of 'em. They've been making more money than ever and anyone that thinks otherwise should take a close look. Do you see any of those assholes without a coke line under their nose? No, they're doing fine, trust me.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday May 27, @04:07AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 27, @04:07AM (#516293)

      I'm really am very tired of hearing how Hollywood suffers so.

      I went yesterday to watch the new Alien.
      Not a single character sketched/defined enough so I can sympathize with and feel their fear. Not even the aliens.

      By its mediocrity, one of the worst movie I watched - not even so bad to laugh at the stupidity of the director or the second grade skill of the actors. It's even worse than Alien3

