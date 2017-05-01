from the downstream-from-Flint-MI? dept.
New research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) reveals that residents of the Mid-Ohio River Valley (from Evansville, Indiana, north to Huntington, West Virginia) had higher than normal levels of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) based on blood samples collected over a 22-year span. The exposure source was likely from drinking water contaminated by industrial discharges upriver.
The study, appearing in the latest publication of Environmental Pollution, looked at levels of PFOA and 10 other per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in 931 Mid-Ohio River Valley residents, testing blood serum samples collected between 1991 and 2013, to determine whether the Ohio River and Ohio River Aquifer were sources of exposure. This is the first study of PFOA serum concentrations in U.S. residents in the 1990s.
"These Mid-Ohio River Valley residents appear to have had concentrations of PFOA in their bloodstream at higher than average U.S. levels," says Susan Pinney, PhD, professor in the Department of Environmental Health at the UC College of Medicine, a member of both the Cincinnati Cancer Consortium and UC Cancer Institute and senior author of the study.
Ohio River PFOA concentrations downstream were elevated, suggesting Mid-Ohio River Valley residents were exposed through drinking water, primarily contaminated by industrial discharges as far as 666 kilometers (413 miles) upstream. Industrial discharges of PFOA to the Ohio River, contaminating water systems near Parkersburg, West Virginia, were previously associated with nearby residents' serum PFOA concentrations above U.S. general population medians.
[...] Pinney points out that the primary concern with PFCs/PFOA is that they take a very long time to leave the human body, and studies indicate that exposure to PFOA and PFOS over certain levels may result in adverse health effects, including developmental effects, liver and tissue damage and immune and thyroid impacts.
(Score: 3, Informative) by idiot_king on Saturday May 27, @04:59AM
I grew up in Western Ohio. It is unsurprising to me that pollution in the Rust Belt extends so far and wide.
Even more northerly, up by Toledo and Sandusky, at the Mouths of Erie, all of the rivers and streams are brown in color at best: the simple fact of high-nitrogen fertilizers are enough to make a difference, not only in color but in potability. (There have been algae blooms near Toledo in the past due to runoff from farm activity which have rendered the water undrinkable for the entire city)
It is unsurprising to me that the remnants of industry would intrude in post-industrial settlements, poisoning the very people who benefited from the boom in industrialization just a generation or two ago.
My hometown recently began building a new water treatment plant meant to pull from the aquifer far below the surface, instead of purify the water from the plentiful above-ground sources. I somehow don't find this as coincidence either, as the above-ground sources were not taxed heavily to begin with.
But they are, indeed, tainted by not only fertilizer but other contaminants as well, and this has been known for awhile.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @05:30AM
Industrial chemical waste is good. How else do you expect to accelerate the emergence of mutant ubermen and ensure American exceptionalism.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Whoever on Saturday May 27, @05:34AM
And Republicans still claim we don't need regulations to protect the environment.
Let's face it, this administration is going to cause, directly and indirectly, a reduction in the average lifespan of Americans. If they people don't die early through lack of medical care, they will die early because of toxic chemicals in the environment or for lack of food and shelter.
You Trump voters: you have these deaths on your hands!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @05:44AM
Democrats should start showing political ads with mutant babies to hammer home the point. Sure, it's political napalm, but it's the kind of tactics Republicans have been using and why they have the majority in 3 branches. We have to wallow in the mud with the pigs to defeat the pigs.
