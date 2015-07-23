Stories
Medical Research Discovered to Have Been Peer Reviewed by a Dog

posted by charon on Saturday May 27, @09:29AM   Printer-friendly
from the seems-about-average dept.
Science /dev/random

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Local "academic" Dr Olivia Doll — also known as Staffordshire terrier Ollie — sits on the editorial boards of seven international medical journals and has just been asked to review a research paper on the management of tumours.

Her impressive curriculum vitae lists her current role as senior lecturer at the Subiaco College of Veterinary Science and past associate of the Shenton Park Institute for Canine Refuge Studies — which is code for her earlier life in the dog refuge.

Ollie's owner, veteran public health expert Mike Daube, decided to test how carefully some journals scrutinised their editorial reviewers, by inventing Dr Doll and making up her credentials.

The five-year-old pooch has managed to dupe a range of publications specialising in drug abuse, psychiatry and respiratory medicine into appointing her to their editorial boards.

Dr Doll has even been fast-tracked to the position of associate editor of the Global Journal of Addiction and Rehabilitation Medicine.

http://www.perthnow.com.au/news/western-australia/the-perth-dog-thats-probably-smarter-than-you/news-story/a4de0d201ce420e0302c69532a399419

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by sjames on Saturday May 27, @09:38AM

    by sjames (2882) on Saturday May 27, @09:38AM (#516351) Journal
    n/t

  • (Score: 2) by cafebabe on Saturday May 27, @10:10AM

    by cafebabe (894) on Saturday May 27, @10:10AM (#516358) Journal

    You'd think a psychiatry journal would be more discriminating after the Rosenhan hoax. Perhaps not.

    Doctor, doctor I keep thinking I'm a dog!
    Sit on the couch and we will talk about it.
    But I'm not allowed up on the couch!

    --
