Why isn't beer served with ice? Well, the main reason is, the beer will get watered down as the ice melts – it's a problem that also extends to drinks that are served on the rocks, even though the coldness of the ice may help them to go down smoother. That's where the Beyond Zero system comes in. Instead of making ice cubes out of water, it makes them out of booze.
Invented by Kentucky-based entrepreneur Jason Sherman, the system actually consists of two devices – the Liquor Ice Maker and the Liquor Ice Storage Unit.
A liquor of the user's choice is first poured into the Maker, where it's cooled well below the temperature reached by a regular freezer, and formed into cubes. Exactly how that's accomplished is a trade secret, although the process takes just a matter of minutes.
Whiskey slushie, anyone?
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday May 27, @11:32AM (1 child)
With all that secrecy of how he's refrigerating this... I would be concerned he's using liquid CO2. It will do exactly what he claims.
But it will use a lot of CO2.
Remember the "frosted glass mug" gadgets which went through pellet-gun CO2 cylinders like there's no tomorrow?
Well, larger cylinders for paint guns are out there now. I would not be surprised he's using the CO2 as a refrigerant. We are talking an awful lot of joules(thermal) that are transferred awful fast in a small box. And the source of what drives it has got to be out there somewhere. My guess is either the paint ball gun cylinders or soda-stream cylinders.
Those of you who bought a sodastream are probably by now quite aware of how expensive it is to make your own soda pop if you do it the way they say to do it and use their machine. What they don't say is you can do the same thing with a sodapop bottle, a tire valve, a commercial CO2 tank and regulator, for a helluva lot cheaper.
Anyway, that's my guess on how this thing works... and if it works the way I think it works ( just by looking at it ), you probably don't want to think about how much your consumables cost....
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday May 27, @11:59AM
It might not have to go into that kinda of extremes, even tho liquid co2 seems to be the obvious and fastest way to rapidly cool something.
There has to be something more then a normal freezer, Vodka as an example survives in a normal freezer. As far as I can remember you need something around -30C to freeze that but it obviously takes longer then a few minutes to do. I wonder how this device would handle something like Stroh Rum (80% alcohol).
I guess he could dilute the alcohol a bit first to make it easier (and faster) to freeze to - not like you are going to be able to taste or notice the difference. Even tho that would somewhat defeat the purpose if the device - might as well have water based ice cubes then.
It could be something about how the ice cubes are constructed, instead of making one large cube he makes many small cubes that is then put together into a larger cube. Making a smaller cube would be faster then freezing a large cube.
Also it can't be "to cold" either cause you wouldn't want to drink that, you could sustain serious damage if you drink something that cold.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stroh [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by coolgopher on Saturday May 27, @11:36AM (1 child)
This sounds like it'd be a lot more expensive than regular whiskey stones/steel [coolmaterial.com]. I think I'll stay low-tech this time.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday May 27, @11:59AM
What amazes me a lot is how effective these things seem to be without undergoing a phase change.... unless they cooled 'em with liquid nitrogen.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 5, Informative) by TheRaven on Saturday May 27, @11:38AM
First, this is a solved problem and one that was solved with a cheap mechanism: reusable plastic ice cubes, which contain something that can be frozen and contain it so that it doesn't leak into the drink. I remember these from when I was a child and I've also seen them in cocktail bars. They cost a tiny amount, so anyone who actually cares about this doesn't have the problem.
Second, the problem with freezing the booze is that it separates and different components will melt at different times, so you will eventually (if you stir it enough) end up with something approximating the original, but in the interim you'll get a different composition as different components melt out of your booze cubes at different rates.
sudo mod me up
