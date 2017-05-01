17/05/27/010203 story
posted by charon on Saturday May 27, @12:47PM
from the WannaCryToo dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:
A 7-year-old critical remote code execution vulnerability has been discovered in Samba networking software that could allow a remote attacker to take control of an affected Linux and Unix machines.
[...] The newly discovered remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2017-7494) affects all versions newer than Samba 3.5.0 that was released on March 1, 2010.
"All versions of Samba from 3.5.0 onwards are vulnerable to a remote code execution vulnerability, allowing a malicious client to upload a shared library to a writable share, and then cause the server to load and execute it," Samba wrote in an advisory published Wednesday.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @01:14PM
Major security flaw? Of course it comes from a microsoft integration.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Saturday May 27, @01:28PM
In order for this flaw to be exploited, you have to expose your file-sharing port on the Internet, and the share has to be writable. So, sure, it's a flaw. But you also have to be pretty stupid.
According to TFA, apparently nearly half a million people are this stupid... Hmm...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
