Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Tyrannosaurus Rex Had a Biting Force Equaling Three Cars' Weight

posted by n1 on Saturday May 27, @02:34PM   Printer-friendly
from the what's-that-in-football-fields? dept.
Science

acid andy writes:

Scientists have come up with one more reason to be amazed by Tyrannosaurus rex. When the huge carnivorous dinosaur took a bite, it did so with an awe-inspiring force equal to the weight of three small cars, enabling it to crunch bones with ease.

Researchers on Wednesday said a computer model based on the T. rex jaw muscle anatomy and analyses of living relatives like crocodilians and birds showed its bite force measured about 8,000 pounds (3,630 kg), the strongest of any dinosaur ever estimated.

"T. rex could pretty much bite through whatever it wanted, as long as it was made of flesh and bone," said Florida State University paleobiologist Gregory Erickson.

Given the size of the creature - and the size of what it presumably tried to eat - it makes sense that it evolved those kind of muscles.

Original Submission


«  7-Year-Old Samba Flaw Lets Hackers Access Thousands of Linux PCs Remotely
Tyrannosaurus Rex Had a Biting Force Equaling Three Cars' Weight | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.