Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NVMe 1.3 Specification Published

posted by n1 on Saturday May 27, @04:07PM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

takyon writes:

NVMe is a logical device interface specification for accessing non-volatile storage media attached via a PCI Express bus. The NVMe 1.3 specification has been published, and it introduces several new features:

As with previous updates to the standard, most of the new features are optional but will probably see widespread adoption in their relevant market segments over the next few years. Several of the new NVMe features are based on existing features of other storage interfaces and protocol such as eMMC and ATA. Here are some of the most interesting new features:

Device Self Tests
Boot Partitions
Sanitize
Virtualization
Namespace Optimal IO Boundary
Directives and Streams
Non-Operational Power State Permissive Mode
Host Controlled Thermal Management

Original Submission


«  Tyrannosaurus Rex Had a Biting Force Equaling Three Cars' Weight
NVMe 1.3 Specification Published | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)