posted by n1 on Saturday May 27, @04:07PM
NVMe is a logical device interface specification for accessing non-volatile storage media attached via a PCI Express bus. The NVMe 1.3 specification has been published, and it introduces several new features:
As with previous updates to the standard, most of the new features are optional but will probably see widespread adoption in their relevant market segments over the next few years. Several of the new NVMe features are based on existing features of other storage interfaces and protocol such as eMMC and ATA. Here are some of the most interesting new features:
Device Self Tests
Boot Partitions
Sanitize
Virtualization
Namespace Optimal IO Boundary
Directives and Streams
Non-Operational Power State Permissive Mode
Host Controlled Thermal Management
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday May 27, @04:27PM
How much lockdown and backdoors does this carry with it?
