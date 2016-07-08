from the madame,-you-have-suffered-an-emotional-shock dept.
The Dubai police have a new officer, a life-sized robot one [...]
He has a large touch screen and can be used for paying fines and for reporting incidents of concern. [...]
"This is the official launch of our first Robocop," said Brig Khalid Al Razooqi, Dubai Police director general of smart services, according to the i. "Now most people visit police stations or customer service, but with this tool we can reach the public 24/7 and it won't ask for any sick leave or maternity leave."
Source: The Inquirer
California Police use a Robot to Take Away a Suspect's Gun
Sniper Attack in Dallas: 5 Cops Dead; 6 More Wounded
Snipers in Dallas: [5] Cops Dead; [6] More Cops Wounded
The Atlantic reports:
Two gunmen shot eleven police officers in Dallas, Texas [at 8:58 PM July 7], killing at least four of them.
[...] At a Thursday night press conference, Dallas Police Department Chief David Brown said [...] officers had one of the suspects "cornered", but did not offer further details.
"Tonight, it appears that two snipers shot ten police officers from elevated positions during the protest/rally", Brown said in an initial statement. "Three officers are deceased, two are in surgery, and three are in critical condition. An intensive search for suspect is currently underway." The police department later said an eleventh officer had also been injured and a fourth officer had been killed.
[...] The shootings occurred during a protest against police killings earlier this week in Louisiana and Minnesota. Hundreds rallied in downtown Dallas, near the corner of Main Street and Lamar Street. Local news footage captured what sounds like several gunshots being fired, and the crowd scattering.
[...] No motive has yet been established and it's unclear whether the shooting was related to the protest.
http://mashable.com/2016/09/16/gun-robot-standoff
Robots have been used for everything from greeting bank customers to grabbing a slice of pizza — and now they seem to be venturing further into law enforcement.
A six-hour police standoff in a Southern California desert ended on Sept. 8 when a robot was used by police to take away the rifle of an attempted murder suspect.
The special weapons team from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department made the call after the suspect, 52-year-old Ray B. Bunge, refused to surrender. He has since been charged with attempted murder, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon / firearm, robbery and felony vandalism.
During the standoff, Bunge was lying in a "dark open field" in the desert of Antelope Valley, California, when the robot stealthily, quietly snatched the gun sitting next to his feet, according to a Facebook post from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.
Police had lost track of Bunge before using a helicopter and special weapons team to find him in a dirt area surrounded by shrubs and fence wiring. That's when they tried distracting Bunge and sending in the robot.
"He looked up and realized his gun was gone and he was exposed."
"While his attention was focused on the vehicles in front of him, the team deployed a robot from behind the suspect's position," the Facebook post explains.
The robot picked up the gun without Bunge noticing before pulling away the fence wiring that had been covering him. At that moment, Bunge finally gave up.
Well, that's a big improvement over sending in a robot with a suicide vest like they did in Dallas.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @05:40PM
More importantly, is it circumcised? The creator of the entire universe wants to know!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @05:41PM
UAE is the future.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @05:43PM
Does robot cop eat bullets?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @05:45PM (3 children)
I hope you are insured. Can I buy that for a Dollar?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @05:52PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @05:55PM
Here. [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @05:58PM
I hope you are insured. [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @05:49PM
Just imagine what can be done with some firmware hacks in the field or central computer "alteration".
Hey look there, evil criminal! *duck*
This will however be useful verify proper burka coverage or lest it will use the tazer. And of course to chase Infidels, no tazer for them, just death. People can be interrogated to know the holy book constantly. etc! the possibilities are an endless, nightmare.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @05:49PM
Let's see an 11-year-old girl hack the Robocop to climb the Princess Tower.
