45,000 years ago, in an area that is now part of Ethiopia, humans found a roomy cave at the base of a limestone cliff and turned it into a special kind of workshop. Inside, they built up a cache of over 40 kilograms of reddish stones high in iron oxide. Using a variety of tools, they ground the stones into different colored powders: deep reds, glowing yellows, rose grays. Then they treated the powder by heating it or mixing it with other ingredients to create the world's first paint. For at least 4,500 years, people returned to this cave, known today as Porc-Epic, covering its walls in symbols and inking their bodies and clothes. Some anthropologists call it the first artist's workshop.
Now, a new study in PLoS One suggests that the cave offers us a new way to understand cultural continuity in the Middle Stone Age, when humans were first becoming sophisticated toolmakers and artisans. Paleoscientists Daniela Eugenia Rosso, Francesco d'Errico, and Alain Queffelec have sorted through the 4,213 pieces of ochre found in the cave, analyzing the layers of history they represent. They argue that Porc-Epic is a rare continuous record of how humans pass on knowledge and rituals across dozens of generations.
4,500 years is a long time for continuous use of a single site.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @07:56PM (4 children)
... is that it was just so damn stagnant.
In a museum, you can look at two pieces of Egyptian art that are virtually identical, but separated in time by 1500 years. It's ridiculous.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday May 27, @08:04PM (3 children)
When the culture is largely collective and won't let individuals try new things then it all stagnates. If people can't leave realistically either, it will be worse. A interpersonal culture and society that steals any benefit from progress will also stagnate. And if people have to struggle all the time to just feed themselves there will be little time to improve matters.
Dunno if the universe is infinite, but people sure are ;-)
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Saturday May 27, @08:16PM (2 children)
I've always gotten the impression that the Pharaohs (and I guess their dynasties as a whole?) were like the example of the "inbred royals that do shit besides inbreed more". They produced some of the most beautiful monuments to human power ever like the pyramids. But one gets the impression it was the ancient version of a dictator getting a gold statue made. It's a shame too. Their society was pretty awesome. Imagine if the people who were responsible for some of the first original art spent more time on civilization instead of slaving for the dynasties while the dynasties promptly got all lumpy and misshapen.
Also, from what I understand the meddling of priests and other religious upsets did what they tend to do to society which greatly contributed to the cultural stagnation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @08:21PM (1 child)
It was highly superstitious, and apparently involved the mutilation of boys' sexual organs. Their art was also fairly primitive, and their mathematics pretty darn banal.
What they were good at was bureaucracy and large-scale (but pointless) manpower.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Saturday May 27, @08:58PM
> and apparently involved the mutilation of boys' sexual organs.
To be fair, two out of three of the main monotheistic religions still practice that, without any major drive to suppress the practice (unlike say, female genital mutilation, which is trying to be stamped out atm).
Just because a culture mutilates parts of their body doesn't mean it is stagnant, whether you agree with what they do or not.
> Their art was also fairly primitive, and their mathematics pretty darn banal.
Compared to what exactly? My understanding is that the Egyptians were pretty ahead of their time. There was a lot of cross pollination of ideas with the Ancient Greeks, and generally they did well for themselves.
> What they were good at was bureaucracy and large-scale (but pointless) manpower.
They did impressive engineering feats, especially when it comes to water/flood management of the Nile. The geometric work, the pyramids themselves, and they were good at organisation (bureaucracy as you called it).
As for large-scale manpower, that is true .However there were no other large scale sources of energy back then. Heat engines hadn't been developed yet. Windmills and waterwheels they had, but were limited by geography and had low specific power output.
Masses of people is something they had, and always growing. When given bread and beer they could produce decent power output over time. The only reason we don't have large-scale manpower now is because we have cheap and plentiful energy sources, and have learned how to exploit them. If that ever changes and ew lose ability to exploit energy, back to work animals and humans we go.
As for the pointlessness of the things the manpower was applied to. Have you seen modern societies? 80% of the time spent working is on something pointless. Paper shuffling, creating problems so others can fix problems, adding road blocks so more people have to work to undo them, not to mention the financial system, which is mostly people trying to screw each other for virtual digits on a computer.
So not much has changed, all these millenia later, humans have stayed the same. Nice how there is some continuity in the world, eh? :-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @08:48PM
