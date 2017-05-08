from the news-disruption dept.
What if I told you that, contrary to the alarming headlines and eye-catching infographics you may have seen ricocheting around social media, new technologies aren't shaking up the labor market very much by historical standards? You might think I was as loopy as a climate-change denier and suggest that I open my eyes to all the taxi drivers being displaced by Uber, the robots taking over factories, and artificial intelligence doing some of the work lawyers and doctors used to do. Surely, we are in uncharted territory, right?
Right, but not in the way you think. If you study the US labor market from the Civil War era to present, you discover that we are in a period of unprecedented calm – with comparatively few jobs shifting between occupations – and that is a bad sign. In fact, this low level of "churn" is a reflection of too little, not too much technological innovation: Lack of disruption is a marker of our historically low productivity growth, which is slowing improvement in people's living standards.
A new report from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) examines this trend in detail using large sets of US Census data that researchers at the Minnesota Population Center have curated to harmonize occupational classifications over long periods. ITIF's analysis quantifies the growth or contraction of individual occupations, decade by decade, relative to overall job growth, and it assesses how much of that job churn – whether growth or contraction – is attributable to technological advances. The report concludes that, rather than increasing, the rate of occupational churn in recent years has been the lowest in American history – and only about one-third or one-quarter of the rate we saw in the 1960s, depending on how you measure contracting occupations.
[...] Aside from being methodologically suspect and, as ITIF shows, ahistorical, this false alarmism is politically dangerous, because it feeds the notion that we should pump the breaks on technological progress, avoid risk, and maintain the status quo – a foolish formula that would lock in economic stagnation and ossify living standards. Policymakers certainly can and should do more to improve labor-market transitions for workers who lose their jobs. But if there is any risk for the near future, it is that technological change and productivity growth will be too slow, not too fast.
So, let's all take a deep breath and calm down. Labor market disruption is not abnormally high; it's at an all-time low, and predictions that human labor is just a few more tech "unicorns" away from redundancy are vastly overstated, as they always have been.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Justin Case on Saturday May 27, @09:39PM (9 children)
For example, I do not yet have my own spaceship. Until somebody invents and manufactures one, there is work to be done.
"But I don't know how to make a spaceship."
Yeah, so there's more work to be done in teaching and research.
"But nobody is hiring spaceship designers right now."
So start your own company and hire all those talented unemployed people we keep hearing about.
"But I can't afford to start my own spaceship making company."
Yeah, so there's work to be done in teaching and learning how to start companies and acquire the resources to develop a new invention.
"There wouldn't be enough fuel to power spaceships for everyone."
So there's work to be done in harvesting energy directly from the sun.
In short, any problem you cite that stands between our present reality and affordable spaceships for everyone is an acknowledgment that there is work out there waiting for someone to do it.
Anyone who says there is no work, or not enough work, is suffering from a severe lack of imagination.
"OK, there's work. But who is going to pay me to do it?"
Now you've identified the actual problem. You don't want work, you want pay. So think up something you can do that is of value to someone else. It doesn't have to be spaceships. Anything at all, that anybody in the world might want.
"But I'm not good at thinking up stuff. I want someone else to give me a job and tell me what to do."
Ahhh. Well you may be right. You can't get by on your own in this case. You need those thinkers and company-founders and job-makers. Maybe there aren't enough of those people in the world to meet the demand for jobs. Maybe there's a shortage of job-makers. In that case the best thing for everyone would be to increase the reward for successful job-makers. Stop spouting off about how they are evil and their job-making assets should be confiscated.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday May 27, @09:53PM
Just so long as the government doesn't allow them to fuck their employees.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Saturday May 27, @09:55PM (1 child)
One catch here is that the reward to the exceptional people has to compete with the reward (the basic income) paid to entirely common people who cannot tie their own shoelaces without a YouTube video. As the prospect of the basic income is becoming more and more real, the reward for being inventive has to become truly impressive, or else why bother? There won't be sufficient social pressure (or the need to survive) to advance, outside of a few geeks. In a fully robotized society, where all the basic needs are fulfilled for free, humans either have to invent new, universally acceptable metric for comparing themselves to other, instead of wealth and property, or to become equally inactive and equally disinterested in life (see Diaspar [wikipedia.org].)
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday May 27, @10:12PM
Let basic income just provide exactly those basic needs like food, shelter, care etc and nothing else. Then make it possible to increase the income by educating yourself in STEM or other useful subjects. The fine print is while you don't need to work. It will be tempting to increase pay by at least 10 times or more by working so the majority of people will end up doing so anyway.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by arcz on Saturday May 27, @09:56PM (4 children)
I wanted to make my own soda and sell it. But I didn't, because it requires too much capital (thousands upon thousands of dollars) in order to comply with the regulations. I need to have a "food service establishment", which cannot be my home. So I would have to buy a plot, build a place, and pass ridiculous inspections and pay huge fees in order to become licensed to produce and sell the product. Regulatory startup costs: $20,000+. Actual startup cost if I ignored all the regulations: $300. Notice a problem?
I'm not saying food safety restrictions are a bad idea, but some of them (like making you have a separate location) are VERY expensive and do little to nothing to protect food safety.
Wonder why there is so little competition? Because most people do not have $20,000 to drop on something that might not make it back. Do you know how much soda I would need to sell to make back $20,000? A LOT.
So why is there little work? Because there are few companies around, due to how stupidly expensive it is to start a new business.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, @10:08PM
~40000 liters? even in small batches that's only a few days production at most if you had the distribution contracts in place it would be pretty easy
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Saturday May 27, @10:11PM
I don't think you'll find me disagreeing with your remarks. Among the work to be done is streamlining the political and economic system to make it easier to start a new business. Those useless rules you mention are there specifically to keep competition out so the big boys can keep milking their government granted monopolies.
"Public-Private Partnership" == big government colluding with big corporations to screw everyone else. Downsize. Decentralize. Depoliticize.
Remember that governments give corporations permission to exist, immunity from liability for their crimes, and bailouts for their one-sided gambles. The government is not our ally in this fight.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Whoever on Saturday May 27, @10:12PM
Hey, I should be allowed to have 120dB concerts playing in my house next to yours, right?
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday May 27, @10:15PM
The way out is to either find another business opportunity with a lower barrier to entry, find another country or simple take some short cuts on what is allowed. If it were illegal to eat and you were hungry, would you stop eating? ;-)
And observe that many business people are prepared to do the things you are not supposed to at every opportunity.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday May 27, @10:04PM
Intelligent posting!
I would say the primary interest is to increase the reward for successful value creators. You could buy food in the year 1600. And you can buy food in 2010. But you could not buy a computer, rocket, TB vaccine in 1600. And the real price has gone down and reliability of food has gone up. This won't happen just because people work harder per se. They have to re-think what they are doing continuously.
And the spaceship analogy is excellent. But when I test that on other people in IRL most people will fail. They will make you a nice drawing of a rocket engine exhaust. But they will not figure out that is necessary or what chain of problems to solve to get to the target. Elon Musk is likely a complete anti-thesis of this. Perhaps why he was bullied to.
Few people will imagine things that don't exist and fewer how to make them happen.
Your train of thought seems to end up in that people want someone to pay them and tell them what to do. Which will then be what employers expect of their workforce. Anyone content with bread with water and their own ideas better break free. The last step to provide with the pay and instruction is pay up front, so the whole operation will require: pay, instructions and up front cash (loan?).
Society at large will probably not act rationally so to get things done. Get independent and do it yourself.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday May 27, @10:22PM
Previous drivers of accelerated development were WWII, space race, and the cold war. Something similar is needed to make the necessary push to drive people. The "blue sky" projects are gone, that is a problem. During WWII researchers and inventors were almost given labs and equipment to get going instantly. Bureaucrats were in many cases left out.
My suggestion: Push for Mars. Alternatively, asteroid mining.
