17/05/27/2050244 story
posted by n1 on Sunday May 28, @12:38AM
from the thanks-for-the-memories dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Who doesn't love a good deal?
If you do, it's time to head on over to your local RadioShack. The iconic retailer is now selling the last of its remaining office supplies as part of a liquidation process brought by a bankruptcy filed in March, and everything must go.
RadioShack is peddling pretty much everything it still owns, including some very questionable items like these waterlogged clipboards (for only 50 cents!) and a giant 50 gallon trash can that frankly has no business being anywhere except for a suburban mall. Still, it's super cheap, so why not pick one up if you have the space for it?
Source: Gizmodo
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday May 28, @12:42AM
you know they're not coming back when they sell the shop fittings.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @12:50AM
If I wasn't willing to pay while Radio Shack was in business, why would I want to pay for their garbage now?
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday May 28, @12:55AM (2 children)
Will people be content with online only electronic components shopping or will there be a new business opportunity for some entrepreneur to sell those over the counter?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday May 28, @01:17AM
All today's consumer wants is a phone, phone case, and phone charger.
You could get those at Radioshack (up until its demise). Or at the Sprint store. Or Verizon etc.
But if you already have the phone you can get the case and charger at Ross Dress for Less. Throw in a set of steak knives and glassware. That's a better experience than Radioshack.
If you're nerdy enough to need electronic components, you'll figure out how to find them on Alibaba or wherever. All Radioshat could do for you is add employees trying to direct you to overpriced garbage.
Interesting experiment: Walk into Best Buy [cbsnews.com] and find the most obscure shit they have. Or try to test the knowledge of the employees.
Dangerous experiment: Invest in Circuit City [cnbc.com].
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @01:31AM
Their selection was shit though. I need SMD parts and replacement capacitors with actually common values.
Reply to This
