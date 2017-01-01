17/05/27/2055227 story
posted by n1 on Sunday May 28, @02:32AM
from the clever-girl dept.
from the clever-girl dept.
It's the worst nightmare of anyone who suffers from ophidiophobia. According to a new study, snakes are not the solitary hunters and eaters we perceive them to be. In fact, some of the slithery reptiles coordinate their missions to increase their success rate.
For the study, Vladimir Dinets, a research assistant professor of psychology from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, observed the Cuban boa — the island nation's largest native terrestrial predator — hunting for food in bat caves.
Source: Time
The study, 'Coordinated Hunting by Cuban Boas', was published in the journal Animal Behavior and Cognition. [PDF]
Snakes Can Hunt in Packs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.