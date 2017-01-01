Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Snakes Can Hunt in Packs

posted by n1 on Sunday May 28, @02:32AM   Printer-friendly
from the clever-girl dept.
Science

takyon writes:

It's the worst nightmare of anyone who suffers from ophidiophobia. According to a new study, snakes are not the solitary hunters and eaters we perceive them to be. In fact, some of the slithery reptiles coordinate their missions to increase their success rate.

For the study, Vladimir Dinets, a research assistant professor of psychology from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, observed the Cuban boa — the island nation's largest native terrestrial predator — hunting for food in bat caves.

Source: Time

The study, 'Coordinated Hunting by Cuban Boas', was published in the journal Animal Behavior and Cognition. [PDF]

Original Submission


«  RadioShack in Liquidation Process is Selling Musty Old Clipboards for Only 50 Cents
Snakes Can Hunt in Packs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.