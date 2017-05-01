Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Malvertising Campaign Finds a Way Around Ad Blockers

posted by charon on Sunday May 28, @05:57AM   Printer-friendly
from the where-there's-a-whip-there's-a-way dept.
Security

Fnord666 writes:

Ad blockers, our last hope against the onslaught of malvertising campaigns, appear to have fallen, as today, Malwarebytes published new research detailing a malvertising campaign that successfully bypasses ad blockers to deliver their malicious payload.

This malvertising campaign is named RoughTed based on the initial malicious domain at which it was found back in March 2017, but Jérôme Segura, the Malwarebytes security researcher who came across it, says there are clues to show that RoughTed has been active for over a year.

The campaign is very complex and well designed (from a crook's standpoint), as it leverages multiple tricks of the trade, most of which have allowed it to grow undetected in the shadows for so much time.

The word that describes RoughTed the best is "diversity." The operators of this malvertising campaign not only feature traffic from different types of sources, but also include different user fingerprinting techniques, and very different malicious payloads.

Source: BleepingComputer. Segura's original blog posting and analysis.

Original Submission


«  US Nuclear Regulators Greatly Underestimate Potential for Nuclear Disaster
Malvertising Campaign Finds a Way Around Ad Blockers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday May 28, @06:02AM (1 child)

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Sunday May 28, @06:02AM (#516654) Homepage Journal

    But isn't the software industry trying to become more diverse?

    --
    we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @06:07AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @06:07AM (#516655)

      One might say the notion is spreading like a virus.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @06:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @06:35AM (#516661)

    Once more with feeling.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @06:40AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @06:40AM (#516662)

    Loads of hot air but not a word on how it actually gets past ad blockers.

(1)