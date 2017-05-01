from the worse-than-useless dept.
Researchers from the University of Seville have published the study "To take or not to take the laptop or tablet to classes, that is the question", which has been selected for publication by the internationally recognised review Computers in Human Behavior, which deals with the social implications of new technology. In the article, the socio-economic factors that determine the use of laptops and tablets in university classrooms in Seville are analysed, as well as the factors that limit their use. It also explains the possible Trojan horse effect that inappropriate use of such devices might have, especially tablets, on a lack of academic engagement.
The study, carried out by the researchers José Ignacio Castillo Manzano, Mercedes Castro Nuño, Lourdes López Valpuesta, Teresa Sanz Díaz and Rocío Yñiguez Ovando, concludes that the profile of the laptop user in the classroom is different from that of the tablet user. In the first case, maturity takes precedence, that is to say, they are students who have experience in the use of laptops in pre-university education or who have been at the university for several years: as well as having different socio-economic characteristics like living away from their parents, without having any family member to look after. For their part, tablet users are usually female, they live with their parents and they have just left school.
For the authors, the high correlation between student tablet use and greater activity on social networks is worrying. For the teacher José Ignacio Castillo, these devices, especially the tablets, "are a double-edged sword, and, as other studies have also highlighted, they can be the Trojan horse in which online entertainment invades the classroom in a massive way. It would be justifiable to evaluate limiting access to university Wi-Fi for contents that have little or no academic value, at least during class hours, if we don't want the utopia to become a dystopia".
The study also showed that there are no intellectual or technical barriers to the use of these devices in a generation of clearly digital natives, so their use is not linked to the students' technical knowledge, nor even to the marks they obtained at school.
For Castillo, according to the demands stated by the students in the study, the construction of this new paradigm demands an active role on the part of universities, improving both the physical infrastructure, especially the number of plug sockets in the classrooms, and the virtual infrastructure, especially the quality of the Wi-Fi connection. At the same time, the involvement of teachers has to be encouraged, by financing support programmes for teaching innovation, so that it is easier for teachers to encourage greater use of mobile devices in the way they teach. According to Castillo, the results of the study clearly show that the students want to get greater academic benefits from their devices in the classroom, to compensate not just for the economic investment that they have made in their laptop or tablet, but also for the personal cost of carrying them around every day.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @09:03AM
Should they?
Tablets may be ok for reading, or certain electronic design/art classes, but they would be horrible for everything else, especially digital copies of books which can't be resold and may only last for a semester.
Laptops are useful for taking notes for those of us with atrocious handwriting/professors who want work submitted typed. But other than ensuring sufficient sized desks, there is nothing special with using them in-class compared to book and paper, other than discussions on cheating, which can be solved with wifi/cell phone jamming if necessary, assuming material isn't already on the device (which indicated the professors haven't been shuffling up their curriculum enough to avoid rote cheating off last semesters/years' notes.)
Just in my experience over 10 years of college from the 'everything must be done on paper' through the 'nothing other than rough drafts will be done on paper' era, it made little to no difference in studying style for class, the only differences were in more rapid revisioning during class with typed papers, and in classes that allowed it, the ability to find and cite more references from third party sources/broaden technical research for classes that allowed it. Any professor worth their salt ensured their tests required practical knowledge of the subject sufficient that someone could neither look up nor borrow another notes and have sufficient time to fill in the test via cheating anyway. And midterm/final projects which were actually projects rather than tests took care of the rest. Professors that didn't do either usually relied on scantrons, short word answers, or long essay style tests that never 'really' got read anyways, and writing sufficient vaguely smart sounding gibberish could often get you a passing grade, although some professors were so subjective that ensuring you would get an A required further ass kissing, be it the professor or student aid who was responsible for reading the papers.
