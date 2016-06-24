Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Thousands Disrupted as British Airways Flights Axed Amid IT Crash

posted by charon on Sunday May 28, @09:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the chaos-is-always-one-crash-away dept.
News

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Serious problems with British Airways' IT systems have led to thousands of passengers having their plans disrupted, after all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick were cancelled.

Passengers described "chaotic" scenes at the airports, with some criticising BA for a lack of information.

The airline has apologised, and told passengers not to come to the airport.

BA chief executive Alex Cruz said: "We believe the root cause was a power supply issue."

In a video statement released via Twitter, he added: "I am really sorry we don't have better news as yet, but I can assure you our teams are working as hard as they can to resolve these issues."

Mr Cruz said there was no evidence the computer problems were the result of a cyber attack.

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


«  Laptops and Tablets in the Classroom: How to Integrate Electronic Devices in the University
Thousands Disrupted as British Airways Flights Axed Amid IT Crash | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)