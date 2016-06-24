from the chaos-is-always-one-crash-away dept.
Serious problems with British Airways' IT systems have led to thousands of passengers having their plans disrupted, after all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick were cancelled.
Passengers described "chaotic" scenes at the airports, with some criticising BA for a lack of information.
The airline has apologised, and told passengers not to come to the airport.
BA chief executive Alex Cruz said: "We believe the root cause was a power supply issue."
In a video statement released via Twitter, he added: "I am really sorry we don't have better news as yet, but I can assure you our teams are working as hard as they can to resolve these issues."
Mr Cruz said there was no evidence the computer problems were the result of a cyber attack.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by tonyPick on Sunday May 28, @09:26AM (2 children)
This comes about a year after significant outsourcing of IT where BA replaced the UK workers to cut costs...
http://www.contractoruk.com/news/0012432ba_faces_it_jobs_protest_over_offshoring.html [contractoruk.com]
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/06/24/ba_job_offshoring_gmb_union_hand_delivered_letters/ [theregister.co.uk]
http://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/news/article-3643368/Fears-800-UK-jobs-British-Airways-hires-Indian-firm-Tata-Consultancy-Services-provide-services.html [thisismoney.co.uk]
But "a power supply" did it all? Yeah, right.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Sunday May 28, @09:31AM (1 child)
They may have well outsourced their hardware engineers too.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday May 28, @10:35AM
In the same country, known for its reliable power [wikipedia.org]?
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Sunday May 28, @10:08AM
> "our teams are working as hard as they can"
He means they are facing problem and kindly doing the needful.
