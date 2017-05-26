Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Raspberry Pi Merges With CoderDojo

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 28, @12:14PM   Printer-friendly
from the dojopi dept.
Software Hardware

takyon writes:

Raspberry Pi is merging with a "global coding skills network":

We've got some great news to share today: the Raspberry Pi Foundation is joining forces with the CoderDojo Foundation, in a merger that will give many more young people all over the world new opportunities to learn how to be creative with technology.

CoderDojo is a global network of coding clubs for kids from seven to 17. The first CoderDojo took place in July 2011 when James Whelton and Bill Liao decided to share their passion for computing by setting up a club at the National Software Centre in Cork. The idea was simple: provide a safe and social place for young people to acquire programming skills, learning from each other and supported by mentors.

[...] The CoderDojo Foundation will continue as an independent charity, based in Ireland. Nothing about CoderDojo's brand or ethos is changing as a result of this merger. CoderDojos will continue to be platform-neutral, using whatever kit they need to help young people learn.

Also at VentureBeat, TechCrunch, and ZDNet.

Original Submission


«  Surfing the Internet… From My TRS-80 Model 100
Raspberry Pi Merges With CoderDojo | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.